India Pharma Inc’s Tryst with Modisarkar

Pharma sector got overlooked in the recently announced interim budget though there were some radical announcements for other sectors. The industry continues to await its due. Express Pharma garners a few reactions to the interim budget and looks at Modi government’s significant offerings for the sector in the last five years

Modi Govt’s Major offerings for pharma Sector

Make in India scheme brought in changes in customs and excise duty rates on certain inputs to reduce costs and improve competitiveness of domestic industry in different sectors, including pharmaceuticals

Raised FDI cap for brownfield pharma investments to 74 % and above 74 % with government approval. FDI cap for greenfield pharma investments raised to 100 %

Introduction of GST increased manufacturing cost of Indian pharma industries but eliminated the cascading effect of multiple taxes

Thrust on pharma education with three new NIPERs to be set up in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh and one institute of Science and Education Research in Nagaland and Odisha each.

Encouragement to eco-friendly practices by exempting common affluent treatment plant from service-tax

Planned to set up 3,000 stores under Prime Minister’s Jan Aushadhi Yojana to improve accessibility and affordability to medicines

Tried to revive growth in the MSME sector with a `3,794 crores allocation in the form of capital support and interest subsidy

