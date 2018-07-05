Inaugural Ceremony

(L-R) Naga Prasad Vishnubhotla, Senior Vice President, Aurobindo Pharma; Pramod Pimplikar, Managing Director, Shalina Laboratories; Dr Girish Jain, Consultant; Himadri Sen, Chairman, STEERLife; Viveka Roychowdhury, Editor, Express Pharma, Suresh Pareek, Managing Director, Ideal Cures, and Vinod Kumar Arora, Principal Advisor, IGMPI at the lamp lighting ceremony to inaugurate FDD Conclave 2018

After the lamp lighting ceremony, the dignitaries also released the FDD Leaders Handbook. It features leading professionals in the field of formulation development and drug delivery who are ushering innovation and partnering progress in the Indian pharma industry. The book provides insights on the role of scientists and R&D heads, be it in the discovery and development of new, better medicines, improving existing ones, or inventing leading-edge technologies for drug delivery.

Release of FDD Leaders Handbook

It is an initiative to comprehend and appreciate the individuals behind the scientists and provide role models for next-gen R&D leaders. The achievements of these stalwarts will undoubtedly inspire future generations to pursue research as a career choice.