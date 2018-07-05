Inaugural Ceremony

After the lamp lighting ceremony, the dignitaries also released the FDD Leaders Handbook. It features leading professionals in the field of formulation development and drug delivery who are ushering innovation and partnering progress in the Indian pharma industry. The book provides insights on the role of scientists and R&D heads, be it in the discovery and development of new, better medicines, improving existing ones, or inventing leading-edge technologies for drug delivery.
It is an initiative to comprehend and appreciate the individuals behind the scientists and provide role models for next-gen R&D leaders. The achievements of these stalwarts will undoubtedly inspire future generations to pursue research as a career choice.