Inaugural ceremony

(L-R) SG Belapure, Pharma Consultant; Shaunak Dave, CEO, Optel Asia; Dr Ajit Dangi, CEO, Danssen Consuting; AVPS Chakravarthi, Global Ambassador, World Packaging Organisation; Louis Roy, Founder & President, Optel Group and Viveka Roychowhury, Editor, Express Pharma
Following the successful first edition of the Pharma CXO Summit, The Indian Express (P) Ltd and Express Pharma, in
association with the Optel Group, recently hosted its second edition with the theme ‘Acing the value game: Leveraging disruptive technologies’. Held at Novotel Airport, Hyderabad, Pharma CXO Summit 2019 witnessed leaders, experts and veterans of the Indian pharma industry come together to discuss on the trends and transformations in the industry. It got off to an auspicious lamp lighting ceremony, followed by a Welcome Address from Viveka Roychowhury, Editor, Express Pharma.
Day 1: 28-2-2019
- Welcome address
- Keynote Address: Transforming pharma with disruptive technologies
- Special Address: Moving up the value chain
- Panel discussion: Tech Renaissance in Pharma Serialization: From Here to Eternity
- Panel discussion: Role of Future Pharma CIOs
- Express Pharma Excellence Awards
- Address by Guest of Honour
- Special Address
- Introduction to Express Pharma Excellence Awards 2019
- Presentation of Awards
- Gala Dinner