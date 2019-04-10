Inaugural ceremony

(L-R) SG Belapure, Pharma Consultant; Shaunak Dave, CEO, Optel Asia; Dr Ajit Dangi, CEO, Danssen Consuting; AVPS Chakravarthi, Global Ambassador, World Packaging Organisation; Louis Roy, Founder & President, Optel Group and Viveka Roychowhury, Editor, Express Pharma (L-R) SG Belapure, Pharma Consultant; Shaunak Dave, CEO, Optel Asia; Dr Ajit Dangi, CEO, Danssen Consuting; AVPS Chakravarthi, Global Ambassador, World Packaging Organisation; Louis Roy, Founder & President, Optel Group and Viveka Roychowhury, Editor, Express Pharma

Following the successful first edition of the Pharma CXO Summit, The Indian Express (P) Ltd and Express Pharma, in

association with the Optel Group, recently hosted its second edition with the theme ‘Acing the value game: Leveraging disruptive technologies’. Held at Novotel Airport, Hyderabad, Pharma CXO Summit 2019 witnessed leaders, experts and veterans of the Indian pharma industry come together to discuss on the trends and transformations in the industry. It got off to an auspicious lamp lighting ceremony, followed by a Welcome Address from Viveka Roychowhury, Editor, Express Pharma.

Day 1: 28-2-2019

Welcome address

Keynote Address: Transforming pharma with disruptive technologies

Special Address: Moving up the value chain

Panel discussion: Tech Renaissance in Pharma Serialization: From Here to Eternity

Panel discussion: Role of Future Pharma CIOs

Express Pharma Excellence Awards

Welcome Address

Address by Guest of Honour

Special Address

Introduction to Express Pharma Excellence Awards 2019

Presentation of Awards

Gala Dinner