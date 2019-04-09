Inaugural ceremony

Following the successful first edition of the Pharma CXO Summit, The Indian Express (P) Ltd and Express Pharma, in association with the Optel Group, recently hosted its second edition with the theme ‘Acing the value game: Leveraging disruptive technologies’.

Held at Novotel Airport, Hyderabad, Pharma CXO Summit 2019 witnessed leaders, experts and veterans of the Indian pharma industry come together to discuss on the trends and transformations in the industry.

It got off to an auspicious lamp lighting ceremony, followed by a Welcome Address from Viveka Roychowhury, Editor, Express Pharma.