Inaugural ceremony

Organised by Express Pharma, PPL Conclave 2019 was held at Novotel Airport, Hyderabad from February 21-22, 2019. It started off with an auspicious lamp lighting ceremony. Viveka Roychowdhury, Editor, Express, Pharma; Rahul Bhargava, Pharma Consultant; Gautama Buddha, Consultant, Pharmaceutical Packaging; Ashok Bhattacharya, Executive Director, Takeda Pharmaceuticals India; Alagu Subramanium AR, MD, West Pharmaceutical Packaging India; Daara Patel, General Secretary, IDMA; AVPS Chakravarthi, Global Ambassador, World Packaging Organisation lit the ceremonial lamp.

Under the theme, ‘Future-proofing pharma packaging’, experts and veterans at the event examined the rapidly metamorphosing panorama for pharma packaging to predict trends and happenings which will impact pharma players and affect future demands in packaging. They also looked at approaches to develop more agile, compliant and innovative packaging solutions to deliver significant value to businesses and consumers alike.

The annual event is emerging as ‘the’ platform for packaging leaders, experts and veterans to congregate, confer and converse on the current and future trends in the industry, their growth drivers and the challenges. It is also a great medium to form meaningful alliances which will fast-track progress in the pharma packaging industry.