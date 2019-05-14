Dr Gopakumar G Nair, CEO, Gopakumar Nair Associates

The Modi Government has been following a policy of concentrating on macro issues, leaving the micro management to the executive authorities. As such, the Health Ministry, CDSCO (DCGI), DIPP (DPIIT), IP office (CGPDTM), NBA, MoE and others have been pursuing the policy initiatives and procedural road maps under the umbrella of non-corrupt, world-trade friendly policies followed by India.

During the last five years, various authorities have successfully implemented many policies and programmes. Regulatory reforms under CDSCO by the new DCG(I) have been remarkable, if not mind blowing. The extensive procedural reforms and online transparent improvements by the office of the IP/ Patents (CGPDTM) have also been phenomenal. These and other health/ insurance/ Jan Aushadhi / health insurance reforms have contributed significantly towards the benefit of the public.

At the same time, India has, or at least has tried to, remain friendly with the US on trade policy issues. Even though, India tried to make progress on RCEP and many free trade agreement (FTAs), the China factor continues to be an irritant.

Under the new regime, coming into power by end of May 2019, I expect more bold initiatives on macro-economic front. I expect India to act/react less softly (more boldly) on economic/IPR issues. I expect changes and reforms in Ministries of Finance, Commerce (trade), Health (reforms), Law and others. The current reforms in drug regulatory, clinical trials, IPR, healthcare and environment will pick up during the next five years.

The seed of ‘Innovation-Mantra’ sown during the current regime will become more prominent in practice during the next five years. The Indian IP office (Patents, TMs and Copyrights, etc) which is vibrant and constantly evolving, will emerge as equivalent to the US, Europe, Japan and others albeit with a more balanced IP policy and with a practice beneficial to the public and patients. India will effectively and boldly respond to the USTR’s Super 301 Report, explaining the people /patient friendly approach of India IPR policy. The Indian pharma industry will continue to make steady progress including in international trade, innovation and investments, both in domestic as well in as international arena.

Ratings for schemes on a scale of 10

Make In India – 7.5

Digital India –7

GST Implementation –8

Drug Policy reform – 6.5

((DoP) (DCGI)) 7.5

Ayushman Bharat – 7

Jan Aushadhi Kendras –6.5

