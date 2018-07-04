Express Pharma hosts the second edition of FDD Leadership Awards

Honours 21 R&D thought leaders and game changers for their significant contribution towards ushering innovation and progress in formulation development and drug delivery

Express Pharma, a leading publication from The Indian Express Group hosted the second edition of FDD Leadership Awards, held concurrently with the Formulation and Drug Delivery (FDD) Conclave 2018 at Novotel Airport, Hyderabad.

Express Pharma was partnered by Ideal Cures in the endeavour to acknowledge and appreciate the role and importance of formulation development scientists in the progress of pharma sector. 21 professionals who are contributing significantly to the growth of this sector were awarded across three categories – Stalwarts, Leaders and Rising Stars.

The evening began with a Welcome Address by Viveka Roychowdhury, Editor, Express Pharma who thanked all the delegates and speakers at FDD Conclave 2018 and took the audience through the vision and mission of FDD Leadership Awards. She emphasised that it was an initiative to ensure that formulation scientists receive their due and are recognised for their pivotal contribution to the pharma industry.

Next, Vinod Arora, Chairperson, Jury, FDD Leadership Awards and Principal Advisor, IGMPI took the stage to explain the methodology used to select the awardees. He also illuminated the audience on how the awards process was drafted and the efforts that went into choosing the deserving winners. He promised that in the coming years too, FDD Leadership Awards will continue to acknowledge the professionals behind the good work done in this sphere.

Dr Ravi Uday Bhaskar, Director General, Pharmexcil was the Chief Guest for the Awards Nite. In his address, he lauded Express Pharma for launching one-of-its-kind platform for formulation scientists. He also said that such platforms help to improve scientific temperament and encourage innovation in the sector.

After his address, he joined Roychowdhury and Suresh Pareek, MD, Ideal Cures, for the awards presentation ceremony. Members of the Jury for FDD Leadership Awards, Arora; Girish Jain, Consultant; and Pramod Pimplikar, MD, Shalina Laboratories as well as FDD Conclave’s Scientific Committee member, Naga Prasad Vishnubhotla, Senior Vice President, Aurobindo Pharma; and industry veteran Himadri Sen were also part of awards presentation ceremony.

Next, the Scientific Committee Members of FDD Conclave 2018 and the Jury Members of FDD Leadership Awards were felicitated for their contribution in making the event successful.

Winners of Rising Stars Category

Winners of Leaders Category

Winners of Stalwarts Category

Felicitation of Jury members and Scietific ommittee Members