Express Pharma Excellence Awards honour export leaders of India Pharma Inc

This year’s winners were chosen on the basis of exports turnover and exports growth rate

Express Pharma Excellence Awards, held recently in Hyderabad was one of the highlights of the Pharma CXO Summit 2019, a thought leadership platform for the leaders, experts and veterans of the Indian pharma industry to discuss on the trends and transformations in the industry.

Express Pharma Excellence Awards is an endeavour to boost Indian pharma companies and encourage them to develop export strategies to stay at the top of the game and acknowledge the players who are already expanding India Pharma Inc’s reach to all corners of the world.

The second edition of the awards continued with the initiative of acknowledging and celebrating the successes of Indian pharma companies overseas and their critical contributions in establishing India as a leading export destination. This year’s winners were chosen on the basis of their exports turnover and exports growth rate.

The awards nite began with a Welcome Address by Viveka Roychowdhury. She welcomed all the delegates and explained the methodology of Express Pharma Excellence Awards. She said, “Exports are a major source of revenue for the Indian pharma industry, making up about 50 per cent of the industry’s sales. Thus, exports are a good barometer of the health of the pharma sector. Which is why Express Pharma’s Pharma Excellence Awards focusses on exports growth for the second edition as well.”

She explained that the vision behind the Awards is to recognise and honour pharma companies which have shown noteworthy export growth over the past two financial years. And over the past decades, these are the companies which have served to make India the Pharmacy of the World.

Shaunak Dave, CEO, Optel Asia also addressed the audience and reiterated, “We conceived this idea (the awards) to celebrate our achievements and gear up for the future challenges! Let us celebrate our achievements and brainstorm how we can create an integrated life science sector to scale up on the value chain and become a global leader, not only by value but also volume, without forgetting our sublime reason for being in this business: To ensure 7.7 billion people are healthy and happy!

Next, Annam Visala, Deputy Drugs Controller, Hyderabad gave the Chief Guest’s Address at Express Pharma Excellence Awards. She lauded the initiative and spoke on the evolution of the India Pharma Inc. She also highlighted how technology is transforming the industry and urged all the stakeholders to adopt these advancements and implement them effectively to further their progress.

Louis Roy, Founder and President, Optel Group also welcomed the delegates and congratulated all the winners of Express Pharma Excellence Awards 2019.

Subsequently, Roychowdhury, Dave and Roy presented the awards to the winners. Visala, AVPS Chakravarthi, Global Ambassador, World Packaging Organisation; and Sachidanantham Swaminathan, Chief General Manager, GS1 India; also joined them in giving away the awards.

The companies were awarded on the basis of the companies’ FY-17 and FY-18 exports turnovers based on exports growth, in four categories:

Rs 5000 crores exports turnover and above

Rs 2000 crores exports turnover to Rs 5000 crores exports turnover

Rs 500 crores exports turnover to Rs 2000 crore exports turnover

Rs 100 crores exports turnover to Rs 500 crores exports turnover

This year’s winners are as follows: Aurobindo Pharma, Mylan Laboratories, Cadila Healthcare, Cipla, Intas Pharma, Gland Pharma, Alkem Laboratories, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Jubilant Life Sciences, Laurus Laboratories, Shalina Laboratories, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech.