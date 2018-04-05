Day 1: PPL Conclave 2018 Inaugural ceremony

The first edition of PPL Conclave kickstarted on an auspicious note with the ceremonial lamp lighting ceremony.

Usha Sharma, Principal Correspondent, Express Pharma welcomes all delegates at PPL Conclave 2018

Usha Sharma, Principal Correspondent, Express Pharma gave the Welcome Address. Speaking to the august audience, she said, “This event is an initiative to bring the leaders and experts of pharma packaging industry to discuss the trends, opportunities and challenges in this sector. It also aims to highlight the growing role of packaging in ensuring quality, sustainability and regulatory compliance for pharma products. As a leading industry publication, we, Express Pharma also want to honour the innovators and game-changers of this sector.”

She added, “We hope that the learnings gathered over the next two days, as we address crucial issues in pharma packaging and labelling, will help in fostering an ecosystem for pharma packaging innovation.”