Following the successful first edition of Formulation and Drug Delivery (FDD) Conclave, The Indian Express (P) Ltd and Express Pharma recently hosted its second edition with the theme ‘Expanding Horizons of FDD Research: Embracing complexity. Held at Novotel Airport, Hyderabad, FDD Conclave 2018 saw attendance from over 100 leading professionals in formulation development and drug delivery. This year, the first-of-its-kind event, took a deeper dive into the FDD scientists’ role as key gatekeepers of a company’s future reputation and market leadership. It also honoured and acknowledged the leaders and gamechangers of this sector with FDD Leadership Awards Exclusive coverage inside…

– Celebrating FR&D Leadership

– Inaugural Ceremony

– KEYNOTE ADDRESS: Embracing complexity through drug delivery systems and innovation

– Quality by Design: Step-by-step Implementation for Formulation Development

– Capsule-based Inhalation Drug Delivery: Expanding Horizons

– AccelTRA – Primary Packaging Solutions for Generic Injectables

– Product launch by Ideal Cures: INSTACOAT QD and INSTACOAT T2F

– PANEL DISCUSSION: Regulatory Pathways for Specialty/ Complex Generics

– Vaccine Delivery – An Emerging Opportunity

– Ideal Cures Document Solutions

– Panel Discussion: Product Development Through Integrated Project Management

– PANEL DISCUSSION: 505(b)2: Avenues for Development

– Innovation in FDD: The way forward for India Pharma Inc

– Glimpses of FDD Conclave 2018

– Partners of FDD Conclave 2018

– Express Pharma hosts the second edition of FDD Leadership Awards