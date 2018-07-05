Capsule-based Inhalation Drug Delivery: Expanding Horizons

Dr Jnanadeva Bhat, General Manager – Product Development and New Product Offerings

The speaker briefed the audience on inhalation drug delivery and capsule based dry powder inhalation (cPDI). In his presentation, he stated that the global market for inhalation drug delivery systems was $38.1 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach $47.0 billion by 2022. The market is growing at a CAGR of 12.5 per cent for the period of 2017-2022.

Explaining the advantages of inhalation drug delivery, Dr Bhat said that it is a fast and an effective way of delivering medication locally to lungs and also for systemic administration. It is used extensively to treat respiratory conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It is one of the effective delivery systems of drugs and biopharma products to treat pulmonary/non-pulmonary diseases.

He also explained the advantages of cPDI to treat pulmonary diseases. The attraction of using a capsule-based DPI is its simplicity, he informed.

He further briefed the audience on the features of DPI capsules such as enhanced drug effectiveness, designed for maximum dose delivery; compliant with strict microbial limits with all global regulatory guidelines; minimises powder adhesion to capsule walls for consistent dose deposition; desired and custom sizes for low-dose APIs; optimised puncturing and cutting performance etc.

Concluding his session, he stated that his company’s focus is on accelerated R&D on inhalation delivery systems because of their potential to produce maximum therapeutic benefits with targeted delivery to patients. He also reiterated that cDPI has gained wide acceptance as an effective, non-invasive method for local and systemic delivery.