Healthcare Senate 2017

Focuses on the theme ‘Building a Future Ready Healthcare Sector for India’, to be held this 7-9, September 2017 at Novotel, Hyderabad and organised by The Indian Express Group and Express Healthcare

As India’s largest private sector Healthcare Business Summit, this is the ideal platform for thought leaders, key decision makers and budget holders to discuss and deliberate on vital issues shaping the future of the healthcare industry.

To be held this 7-9, September 2017 at Novotel, Hyderabad and organised by The Indian Express Group and Express Healthcare, the second Edition of Healthcare Senate is India’s single largest gathering of Influential HealthcarePractitioners including CXOs of Hospital Chains, Medical Directors, Owners: Single Specialty Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Consultants, Thought Leaders, Industry Stalwarts and Domain Experts.

The three day event encompasses Learning (Expert Speakers, Panel Discussions, Case Studies and Power Discussions), a Technology Showcase featuring leading Providers, the Express Healthcare Excellence Awards in the private sector, and prefixed peer to peer Networking & relationship building (gala dinners, excursions & entertainment), all of which are part of this prestigious forum.

Date: 7-9, September 2017

Venue: Novotel, Hyderabad

Contact Details:

Express Healthcare, Head Office – Mumbai

Douglas Menzes

The Indian Express (P) Ltd.

Business Publication Division

1st Floor, Express Tower

Nariman Point, Mumbai – 400021

Tel: 022 – 67440000 Extn. 502

Mob: 09821580403

Email: douglas.menezes@expressindia.com