Siemens Healthineers India showcases SOMATOM go.platform CT scanners and MAGNETOM Sempra MRI system at IRIA 2017

The SOMATOM go.Now and SOMATOM go.Up CT scanners are equally suited to newly established radiology departments and to expanding successful institutions

At the 70th Annual Congress of Indian Radiological & Imaging Association (IRIA) 2017, Jaipur, Siemens Healthineers presented SOMATOM go.platform CT scanners and MAGNETOM Sempra 1.5 T MRI scanner with a focus on offering excellent return on investment for radiology customers. With a new strategic direction, Siemens Healthineers aims to enable healthcare providers around the world to meet their current challenges and to excel in their respective environments. Through products and solutions designed to increase efficiency and to reduce costs, Siemens Healthineers is setting new trends in healthcare together with its customers – working under the motto ‘Engineering Success. Pioneering Healthcare Together.’

MAGNETOM Sempra MRI system

The SOMATOM go.platform has an especially innovative way of fulfilling its customers’ desire for efficient workflows and a high level of flexibility: It can be controlled via tablet, which paves the way for an entirely new, mobile workflow. Users can control all routine examinations using just the tablet. The standardised work steps are designed so that the users can run the scan with just a few inputs. Automated post-processing makes it even easier to operate the scanners. The standardisation also gives radiologists additional assurance with regards to the diagnostic quality of the images.

SOMATOM go Up CT scanner

With the innovative DotGO automated workflow, MAGNETOM Sempra users can react flexibly to each case and to the condition of the individual patient, while standardising the exam at the same time. Special technologies for examining the brain, spine, and large joints, known as Dot engines that automate and streamline the workflow, are included with the scanner as standard for the first time. They cover around three-quarters of the average examination volume and help users increase productivity and avoid unnecessary repeat scans.

SOMATOM go Now CT scanner

“SOMATOM go.platform CT scanners and MAGNETOM Sempra MRI system, both will help our customers expand their radiological portfolio, become more competitive and achieve consistent, user-independent quality,” says Vivek Kanade, Executive Director, Siemens Healthcare.

