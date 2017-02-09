School of Health System Studies, Tata Institute of Social Sciences organise third convocation

26 students received Post Graduate Diploma

School of Health System Studies (SHSS), Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) recently organised its third convocation of Executive Post-Graduate Diploma in Hospital Administration (EPGDHA) at Library conference Hall, Main Campus, TISS in Mumbai. 26 students received their Post Graduate Diploma. Prof (Dr) S Natarajan, Chairman, Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital was the chief guest.

Prof Sundararaman, Dean emphasised the role of TISS in bringing changes in the field of hospital and health administration over four decades. While delivering the convocation speech, Prof (Dr) S Natarajan stressed on the need to blend the teaching of Swami Vivekananda and practical knowledge to come up with creative leaders for healthcare industry. He emphasised to the graduating batch that through their continuous engagement with the alma mater, TISS graduates would be able to become torch bearers for hospital management and for the advancement of the nation and society at large.

Throughout the programme, the sense of pride and achievement was visible among the students, the faculty and staff of the Institute. The convocation ceremony ended with a ray of hope and joy that is sure to inspire the students and faculty of this institute in the years ahead. The speeches by dignitaries were followed by vote of thanks by Prof M Mariappan, Chairperson, Centre for Hospital Management.

The students had felt that the course had contributed significantly to their learning and developing practical skills in the field of hospital administration. However, it had also offered strong challenges to cope with while working and learning. Furthermore, few had mentioned that, “we knew it wasn’t going to be easy to cope up with the new environment and excel. This new start, however, helped us gain unique knowledge and experience that set us apart from our counterparts in other institutes.” The valedictorian emphasised that it was now the task of the graduated students as alumni to show professionalism in hospital administration.