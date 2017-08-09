SCHILLER launches DIAGNOSTIC STATION DS20

In addition to physician offices, retirement homes, hospitals and clinics, the DS20 is a useful tool for routine check-ups in occupational medicine

SCHILLER has launched DIAGNOSTIC STATION DS20, the most comprehensive diagnostic station with unique features: resting ECG, PWA, and Spirometry. It is designed for spot measurements and routine check-ups of non-critical patients. In addition to physician offices, retirement homes, hospitals and clinics, the DS20 is a useful tool for routine check-ups in occupational medicine. DS20 enables physicians to perform tasks in five minutes with one device which may otherwise take 20 minutes with multiple devices. It is an ideal tool for patient induction process in a hospital, as the patient’s vital parameters are quickly checked on a single platform and the data can be automatically transferred and stored to the hospital information system through HL7 protocols.

One of its important features, the advanced Pulse Wave Analysis (PWA) helps in easier understanding of hemodynamic and the process of arterial aging within minutes with graphical indication, which is useful in screening patients for early evidence of vascular disease and monitoring the response to the therapy given.

DS20 simplifies daily work

Main vital signs and physical assessment tools united in one device

Ideal for arrhythmia and atrial fibrillation screening: one resting rhythm channel for display, storage and printing with three electrodes

Large, interactive touch screen

Intuitive guidance and ease of use

Fast and easy to use

The DS20 immediately detects connected sensors and automatically displays the corresponding value. This fast operation allows for easy addition or removal of parameters. Thanks to its intuitive user guidance SCHILLER’s DS20 is self-explanatory and very little training is needed. The large interactive touch screen supports the highest user-friendliness.

One touch to the measurement

Simply touch the large, high-resolution colour display and you are in the business recording, and selecting the highest quality ECGs.

Perform

Review

Store or export wherever you want

Connected

The DIAGNOSTIC STATION DS20 is a networked device. Seamless connectivity to EMR, PACS, HIS or SCHILLER’s SEMA3 Cardiology Information System is possible and bidirectional communication allows for easy data access, while Wi-Fi with strong security enables direct and fast transmission.

Expandable

Easily add new functions and other devices or future technological developments.

The DS20 is ready for the most common functions and will satisfy new requirements.

DS20 on trolley – easy transport between rooms

DS20 on wall mount – saves space

One-time patient data entry – saves time and reduces data errors

Large display (18.5”) – all information at a glance, no sub-menus

Touchscreen and intuitive icons – one touch to measurement

Interface to scales – automatic weight, height and BMI measurements

