PPPs in healthcare: Need of the hour

Vivek Tiwari, Founder and CEO, Medikabazar, elaborates on how collaboration between the public and private sectors of the healthcare industry would foster PPPs and encourage investment in India’s healthcare sector
Health of the nation is the lifeline for its well being. It is the aggregation of the health conditions of its citizens.
The Indian healthcare sector is one of India’s largest sectors, in terms of revenue and employment, and the sector is expanding rapidly. It has emerged as one of the most challenging sectors in India and is expected to reach $280 billion by 2020 with an annual growth of 17 per cent.
The Indian healthcare delivery environment is facing distinctive challenges. Inadequate infrastructure and inefficient healthcare delivery process further intensifies the complexity. It is estimated that almost 15 per cent of India’s population, has absolutely no access to healthcare services, either due to unavailability or economic reasons. Around 75 per cent of doctors practice in urban areas and 23 per cent in towns, while only 2 per cent practice in rural areas leading to very low availability of healthcare in rural areas.
The Indian healthcare system consists of players from public sector, private sector and other informal networks. The very size, scale, and spread of India are a huge challenge. The industry is largely fragmented with independent and privately run hospitals and health centres. It operates in a largely unregulated environment, with minimal controls on the type of services to be provided. This is further complicated by the usual Indian tendency to lack of standardisation and minimal compliance though there are norms and guidelines.
These challenges can be addressed efficiently through combined efforts of both public and private sectors by forming suitable public policies especially for healthcare delivery and incentivising financing and provision of healthcare, and thereby increase healthcare access to the people. The collaboration between the public and private sectors of the healthcare industry, would foster Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) and encourage investment in healthcare sector to shape the future of Indian healthcare Industry.
There are five major indicative areas where PPP could be introduced as a synergistic model to achieve the objectives of Indian healthcare sector and the business objective of running a beneficial healthcare facility.
The five areas where PPP contribution can prove very valuable are: