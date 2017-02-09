Meditek Engineers: Reforming healthcare, inspiring life

Meditek was established to provide unrivalled service and support for all medical equipment

Meditek Engineers is a privately – owned company led by a competent team with many years of experience in providing excellent service to both public and private hospitals. Meditek was established to provide unrivalled service and support for all medical equipment. We have an efficient infrastructure and highly trained and multi-skilled staff to bring you a range of services to suit every situation. First generation entrepreneur Anil Phirke realised the need of quality production of medical equipment and established Meditek Engineers in the year 1989. Meditek Engineers is an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 13485 certified company engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing full range of medical beds and furniture. Ranging from five function motorised intensive care beds to operation theatre trolleys, we have solutions for every need of the hospital. Meditek Engineers is headquartered at Mumbai. The display showroom and manufacturing plant are in Ambernath near Mumbai and spans a pan India presence. With exceedingly superior hospital solutions, the company has also marked its international footprints in African countries.

The management

The managing body of Meditek Engineering is a team of experienced domain experts. With a passion to deliver superior results, the company has complemented each other well. The team’s proficiency encompasses all the factors, necessary for the governance of a successful hospital equipment manufacturing company.

A state-of-the-art manufacturing facility

Being a solution provider for hospital equipment and allied components, from ‘Concept to Delivery’ Meditek Engineers’ engineering and design centre is self sufficient in technology for conceptualising, developing, testing and manufacturing of related products. The company is proud to have developed a setup that is absolutely well-equipped and state-of-the-art as per global standards.

It offers a turnkey medical device manufacturing service that spans the entire supply chain from component procurement to distribution, all within a quality controlled environment. It generates, develops and refines the product concept to ensure that all the requirements for a commercially and technologically viable product are met.

Meditek takes pride in its full-fledged in-house manufacturing facilities such as

Hydraulic shearing.

Bending and pipe bending machine.

Seven tank pre-treatment plant for metal surface treatment.

Automatic conveyorised polyester epoxy powder coating plant.

Modern assembly and welding set up with test laboratory.

The excellence thus acquired is aptly reflected in the performance and quality offerings of the company. It has developed a surprisingly unique range of advanced products required for the healthcare industry, making it the most cost-effective manufacturer of the given product range.

ICU advanced care

These are technologically advanced, high-tech products built with perfection and precision. These beds have been envisaged considering the complexity of the ICU operations and the critical stage of the patients’ health. It provides maximum comfort to the patients and efficiently support the latest healthcare practices.

5101 – Five function full motorised ICU bed

Easily removable polymer moulded head and foot end boards for easy access to the patients

Minimum height of 420 mm for the convenience of patients to get in and out of the bed

LED backlight on patient control to improve the visibility of control buttons at low light conditions

Auto contour button on patient handset prevents the forces urging on the patients foot end while giving the backrest position

Conveniently mounted nurse control panel at the foot end of the bed enables the staff to easily control all the functions of the bed and to lock individual function of patient handset if required. Electronic CPR button on the nurse control

Clear access to bed from bottom and top for effective bed cleaning.

Heavy duty IV pole for syringe pump

5102 – Five function full motorised ICU bed

Easily removable polymer moulded head and foot end boards for easy access to the patients

Minimum height of 420 mm for the convenience of patients to get in and out of the bed

Auto contour button on patient handset prevents the forces urging on the patients foot end while giving the backrest position

Clear access to bed from bottom and top for effective bed cleaning

Heavy duty IV pole for syringe pump

Four non rusting 125mm dia. polyurethane casters 2 with brakes and 2 without brakes

5103 – Five function semi motorised ICU bed

Polymer moulded head and foot end boards.

Tuck type split moulded railings (Set of 4).

Patient handset

Electric actuators for backrest and height adjustment

Manual operation for knee-rest, Trendelenburg / Reverse Trendelenburg position

Four non-rusting 125 mm dia. Polyurethane wheels 2 with brakes and 2 without brakes.

Stainless steel telescopic IV rod.

Four IV location.

Body coloured PVC buffer on all four corners.

Contact Details:

Meditek Engineers

W-13(A) Additional MIDC,

Near Hotel Krishna Palace,

Ambernath (E) – 421506,

Thane, Maharashtra

Tel: +91 251 2620200, 2620258

Mob: +91 98220 92808

Email: info@meditekengineers.com