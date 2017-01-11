Meditek Engineers: Reforming healthcare, inspiring life

Meditek Engineers is an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 13485 certified company and is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing full range of medical beds and furniture

Meditek Engineers is a privately-owned company led by a competent team with many years of experience in providing excellent service to both public and private hospitals. Meditek was established to provide unrivalled service and support for all medical equipment. We have an efficient infrastructure and highly trained and multi-skilled staff to bring a range of services to suit every situation. First generation entrepreneur Anil Phirke realised the need of quality production of medical equipment and established Meditek Engineers in 1989.

Meditek Engineers is an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 13485 certified company and is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing full range of medical beds and furniture. Ranging from five function motorised intensive care beds to operation theatre trolleys, the company provides solutions for every need of the hospital. Meditek Engineers is headquartered in Mumbai. The display showroom and manufacturing plant is based in Ambernath near Mumbai. With exceedingly superior hospital solutions, the company has marked its international footprints in African countries.

The management

The managing body of Meditek Engineering is a team of experienced domain experts. The team’s proficiency encompasses all the factors, necessary for the governance of a successful hospital equipment manufacturing company.

A state-of-the-art manufacturing facility

Being a solution provider for hospital equipment and allied components, from ‘Concept to Delivery’ Meditek Engineers’ engineering and design centre is self sufficient in technology for conceptualising, developing, testing and manufacturing of related products. The company has developed a setup that is absolutely well-equipped and state-of-the-art as per global standards.

The company offers turnkey medical device manufacturing services that spans the entire supply chain from component procurement to distribution, all within a quality-controlled environment. It starts with working with to generate, develop and refine product concept to ensure all requirements for a commercially and technologically viable product are met.

Meditek takes pride in its full-fledged in-house manufacturing facilities such as

Hydraulic shearing.

Bending and pipe bending machine.

Seven tank pre-treatment plant for metal surface treatment.

Automatic conveyorised polyester epoxy powder coating plant.

Modern assembly and welding set up with test laboratory.

The excellence thus acquired is aptly reflected in the performance and quality offerings of the company. It has developed a surprisingly unique range of advanced products required for the healthcare industry, making it the most cost-effective manufacturer of the given product range.

ICU Special Care

Convenience of usage and ease of operations are equally important for the medical practitioners and patients. These beds make patient’s stay comfortable.

1101A – Five Function ICCU BED (Manual)

With split type safety side rail (Set of 4), polymer moulded head and foot board.

Easily removable polymer moulded head and foot end boards for easy access to the patients.

Approx. 60mm x 30mm CRCA rectangular tube frame

Four section perforated CRCA sheet top

Stainless steel telescopic IV rod

Four non rusting 125 mm dia. polyurethane casters 2 with brakes and 2 without brakes

Pre-treated and powder coated

1102A – Three Function ICU Bed (Fixed height)

Manual with new design SS Collapsible side rail, polymer moulded head and foot board.

60mm X 30mm Approx CRCA rectangular tube frame

Four section perforated CRCA sheet top

Three separate screws for backrest, knee rest and trendelenburg and reverse trendelenburg position by individual SS folding handles

Four 125mm-dia non rusting castor wheel two with brake

SS telescopic IV rods

Urine bag holder

Pretreated and epoxy powder coated

Contact Details:

Mob: 9820855328

Email: [email protected]