Medikabazaar receives ‘Healthcare IT Company of the Year’ award

Medikabazaar recently received ‘Healthcare IT Company of the Year’ at the 7th MT India Healthcare Awards 2017, which was organised by Medgate Today. The event was attended by many healthcare professionals across India. The award ceremony was held in the presence of Minister of State for Health, Faggan Singh Kulaste, who was the chief guest. The Guest of Honour was Dr Jagdish Prasad, DGHS.

Medikabazaar is a tech-enabled pioneering concept aimed to address the large segment of medical procurement and supplies. It empowers medical institution to deal with complex problem of procurement and regular purchases including supply chain and logistics.

The event was participated by doctors, hospitals, hospital infrastructure and design, green hospital, diagnostics centres, lab, physiotherapists, young entrepreneurs, healthcare NGOs, healthcare IT, healthcare architects, healthcare consultant, pharma companies, and many more.

“Medikabazaar is poised to become the largest online aggregator of medical supplies in India. This award is an important recognition for all our efforts. We are earnestly grateful for the recognition we have received. I particularly dedicate this award for those who have been part of this journey in any way since we started this venture, specially all our customers, sellers, vendors, employees and associates,” said Vivek Tiwari, Founder and CEO, Medikabazaar.