Lumens Medical: Life enhancing technology

Lumens Medical manufactures LED operation theatre surgical lights. Best quality LEDs are used by the company. Power drivers and power supply units are designed to give the best derived output of LUX from the LEDs.

Cool lighting: Each satellite doom is provided with individual cooling fan system, to enhance the life of LED’s and reduce the overhead temperature on surgeons head to minimum and give cool light.

Colour correction: For colour correction, the company uses a central yellow LED and remaining pure white LED’s.

Focus: The pre-focussed alignment makes the positioning of dooms easy, with optimal illumination.

Intensity adjustment: Three level intensity adjustment make it suitable for any OT.

Laminar flow compatibility: The dooms are designed to allow clear passage to laminar air without any obstruction.

The company manufactures products on private labelling also on OEM basis. The designs can be customised and LUX intensity for contract manufacturing.

Service: All the modules and boards are aligned on the dooms for very simple replacement, on site, in case of any defects .Since the boards are manufactured by the company directly, replacement availability is consistent and easy.

Contact Details:

Lumens Medical

2-24-113/3/B/NR,

Laxhminarayana Nagar,

Uppal,

Hyderabad – 500039

Telangana