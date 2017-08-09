Lindstrom India launches its 11th production unit

The unit in Visakhapatnam will cater to pharmaceutical, food processing, etc.

Lindström India, subsidiary of Lindström Group headquartered in Finland and India’s leading workwear service company, is celebrating 10 years of operations in India as it launched its 11th production unit in the country. Nina Vaskunlahti, Ambassador of Finland to India inaugurated Lindstrom India’s newest production unit in Visakhapatnam. The new production unit will cater to the pharmaceutical, food processing, retail, automotive and engineering, seafood processing, electronics industries in Visakhapatnam.

Anupam Chakrabarty, MD, Lindstrom India, said, “We see a huge potential in Visakhapatnam with its flourishing business environment and believe our professional and organised workwear services are best suited to companies aligned with international standards, creating world class products.”

Nina Vaskunlahti, Ambassador of Finland to India, “Lindstrom India has completed 10 glorious years in India and we believe it will add value to its customers in Visakhapatnam, as it has in other areas in India.”

Established in 2007, Lindstrom India provides a reliable, flexible, carefree and economic way for companies to look after their workwear, releasing time and resources for core business. With its workwear services Lindstrom ensures that clean workwear is delivered to employees’ lockers at its customers’ premises in a timely and efficient manner.

