Key trends in urinalysis market

Harshad Bhanushali, Product Manager, Instruments DiaSys Diagnostics India, gives an insight about the growth story of urinalysis market

Harshad Bhanushali

Urinalysis testing is used as the frontline diagnostic tool in the diagnosis of various metabolic abnormalities and UTIs. It is also used as a disease management tool for the treatment of chronic diseases such as diabetes, Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and urinary bladder cancer. Rising kidney diseases owing to change in food consumption habits accompanied by growing concerns from geriatric population are among major industry drivers.

As urinalysis plays an integral role in the diagnosis of such diseases, the urinalysis market is expected to grow significantly in the near future. The growing prevalence of these target diseases and the introduction of technologically advanced, rapid, non-invasive and user-friendly tools for urinalysis are estimated to be the major growth drivers of this market.

Asia Pacific urinalysis market share is expected to witness growth of over 7 per cent CAGR up to 2023, mainly due to demand across India and China. Increase in adoption of advanced urine analysers coupled with large number of untapped population is forecast to present attractive growth opportunities.

The urinalysis market is broadly classified into product type, test type, applications end- user and region. On the basis of product type, it is subdivided into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment accounts for the largest share of the global market. Key reasons to influence demand of consumables segment leading to global revenue are increasing test strips and reagents usage due self-awareness. Dipstick, disposables and reagents are the major consumables in the industry.

The major-end users of urinalysis systems include hospitals and clinics, research laboratories and institutes, diagnostic laboratories and home care settings. Clinical laboratories are the dominant segment and account for around 35 per cent of the global share. Growing concerns pertaining to hygiene and cleanliness accompanied by increase in number of hospitals and healthcare centres should positively drive the demand.

Based on applications, the global urinalysis market is segmented into disease diagnostics and pregnancy tests. The disease diagnosis application segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years due to factors such as increasing research for the development of new urinalysis tests for better, early diagnosis of chronic diseases and increasing incidences of chronic diseases.

DiaSys Diagnostic India offers QDx Urinalysis solutions:

QDx Urine strips (DS 10, DS 11 MAU, DS ACR and DS 4 MAU) giving reliable results, free from ascorbic acid interference and high sensitivity for all parameters.

Urine analysers (DS 100 & DS 500) which are versatile and suitable for DS 10/10+, DS 11 MAU & DS 11 ACR parameter strips with convenient customer usage.

DiaSys introduces QDx DS Mini- a portable hand held Urine Analyzer suitable for DS 10, DS 11 ACR and DS 4 MAU strips with a convenient user friendly GUI.

