Hemant Surgicals Industries: On a growth path

The products are widely used in hospitals and acknowledged for being reliable, trouble free performance, optimum in functionality, highly efficient and have longer working life

Incorporated in 1985 in Mumbai, Hemant Surgical Industries has gained recognition as the leading manufacturer, exporter and importer of JMS range of products. Under the guidance of Hanskumar Shah, MD, Hemant Surgical Industries, the company has been able to supply quality assured range of surgical disposable and renal care products since its inception.

The products have been designed and manufactured under the supervision of quality controllers using excellent quality components and cutting-edge technology in compliance with the international quality standards. The prodcuts offered are widely used in hospitals and acknowledged for reliable, trouble free performance, optimum functionality, high efficiency and longer working life. Moreover, Hemant Surgical Industries’ offer product range in various specifications at industry leading prices.

After having gathered an enriched experience and knowledge in the field of medical and surgical products and being amongst the pioneers in the aforementioned field, the company expanded its reach in the Indian market by diversifying into the pharmaceutical sector.

With a goal to excel in its new pharma venture, it established state-of-the art facilities in its business of manufacturing small volume parenterals in vials and ampoules and external preparations. The facility layouts have been planned and developed in accordance with the current International WHO and GMP standards and it is spread across a plot area admeasuring 3100 sq.mts. The proposed facility is planned and developed as a ground plus one storey building. RCC is of 16,000 sq.ft.

The company has another facility situated at Atgaon which has a well-constructed infrastructural unit that is armed with innovative manufacturing technology and machinery. The unit facilitates skillful team members to manufacture a complete assortment in bulk at a very fast production rate. In addition to this, the company has segregated its infrastructure into many units such as procurement, designing, production, quality testing, research and development and warehousing and packaging. All these units are handled by an adept team of professionals, who holds rich industrial experience and knowledge. The company’s professionals work in close coordination in order to understand the specific requirements of clients. In the quality testing unit, each product ismeticulously inspected in compliance with a set international quality parameters in order to offer a perfect range at the clients’ end. Crucial training sessions are also organised for team members in order to polish their skills and knowledge.

Highlights

An exclusive importer of JMS Surgical Products (Japan) since 30 years

Authorised importer for JMS Surgical products (Singapore) for their disposables pertaining to infusion and blood transfusion therapies

Manufacturer of healthcare products under a brand name ‘AERO’

Specialised in carrying turnkey project for dialysis setup with regular supply of dialysis consumables which are manufactured by the company.

The company has established a strong distribution network of more than 300 dealers.

24-hours technical assistance and excellent customer service.

The company has successfully installed more than 900 dialysis machines

Contact Details:

Hemant Surgicals Industries

Ecstasy, Office No. 523, 6th Floor

City of Joy Commercial

JSD Road, Mulund (West)

Mumbai – 400080

Tel: 022 25912747

Mob: 9619484952

Email: sales@hemantsurgical.com