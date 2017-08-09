Growing need of fully automated systems

Sachin Singh, Head Strategic and Operational Marketing, DiaSys Diagnostics India, elaborates more on the need to make dedicated investments in terms of sophisticated analytical technologies, skilled human resources, equipment and reagents

Sachin Singh

Laboratories designed for processing specimens have specialised machinery designed to measure different chemicals in a number of biological samples and tests. The first biochemistry analysers were mainly used for routine repetitive analyses. Over the years, they have been replaced by discrete working systems, which use lower reagent consumption. These new instruments automate repetitive sample analysis steps which would otherwise have been done manually by a technician.

In vitro diagnostics market has showcased several emerging trends over the past few years. Some of the most definitive trends have been the advent of decentralised testing, mounting automation in laboratories, increasing consolidation, and preference for early detection of diseases. Several pathological labs have resorted to invest heftily and have been adopting fully automated systems for diseases diagnosis. In light of this, the accuracy of test results has increased, while the turnaround times have been reduced significantly.

Automating the process used in biological samples is extremely advantageous especially in high throughput laboratories. In general, automation improves throughput, decreases error within and between tests, and generates a report of the steps performed. As today’s assays require smaller and smaller volumes, doctors require accuracy and CV data to be available for an increasing number of tests. Nowadays, the aim is to give a fast and reliable result with minimal human assistance.

These new technologies have enabled a better understanding of disease processes. The introduction of user-friendly automated devices has minimised human effort and increased the efficiency of diagnostic procedures.

Automated instruments are expanding system capabilities and introducing technological advancements to provide comprehensive testing solutions that facilitate efficient, accurate and streamlined laboratory procedures. The factors contributing to the growth of automated instruments and reagents market in India include the consolidation of diagnostic laboratory chains, major hospitals and laboratory chains opening new centres in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, increasing government/private sector expenditure in healthcare, public awareness, and affordability.

Laboratory management in India is a super-specialised arena. The need of the hour is to make dedicated investments in terms of sophisticated analytical technologies, skilled human resources, equipment and reagents; comply with stringent accreditation guidelines; and provide excellent customer service such as exhaustive test menu, along with short and accurate reporting times.

In order to overcome these challenges, the market is moving toward automated systems. Upgrading the laboratories to totally computerised fully automated systems has made a big difference in the bottom lines of many laboratories, by cutting down the cost of consumables and less requirement of qualified and trained technicians. These factors have prompted lab managers to go in for automation.

Customers are placing a lot of weightage on the quality of service backup they receive. The emphasis is on getting complete solutions from a single company. High-end laboratories opt for automated integrated systems. Developments of software programmes have also allowed the integration of various workflows of biochemistry analysers for better control and operational efficiency.

One of the major factors driving the growth of the market is the advancement in technology. The increase in automation of biochemistry instruments is the key advancement in technology for high-throughput analyses of biochemical entities. High-throughput analyses consume less time and generate results quickly.

The use of automation in clinical labs has progressed significantly, from the first random-access analyser to total lab automation (TLA). Laboratories now desire complete solutions from a single provider, like closed system reagents with calibrators and controls, and viable software.

Additionally, the fully automated analysers market is moving toward testing consolidation, which is creating demand for integrated systems with expanded capabilities, thereby securing the future of next-generation laboratory analysers. Given the trends being observed among biochemistry labs today, automation will play an even larger role in the future, going beyond operational effectiveness to also positively impact clinical effectiveness and ultimately help improve patient outcomes.