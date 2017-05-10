Evolution of haematology market

Harshad Bhanushali, Product Manager- Instruments, DiaSys Diagnostic India, elaborates on the factors, which is stimulating the growth of haematology market in India

India accounts for one per cent of the Global IVD share and is expected to double its share to two per cent with expected CAGR of 15-18 per cent by 2020.

The Indian IVD market can be classified into multiple segments. Biochemistry, immunoassay and haematology segments dominate the IVD market with 65-70 per cent share. 60 per cent of medical diagnostic equipment are imported and distributed within the country through regional distributors and their network of sub distributors. Reagents account for 60-65 per cent of value share as equipment are generally placed on rentals or seeded at customer place.

haematology is the third largest segment in the Indian IVD market with 18-20 per cent Indian market share and a value of approx Rs 800-900 crores. Out of this, 63 per cent is on account of reagents and the balance 37 per cent is on account of instruments.

Technological developments, integration of basic flow-cytometry techniques and developments in the high sensitivity point-of-care (POC) haematology testing are some of the key factors that are fuelling the growth of the haematology market.

Factors such as developing healthcare infrastructure, large patient population, increasing investment toward the development of haematology products, growing focus of both international and domestic players and increase in incidence of diseases such as dengue, swine flu, malaria and chikungunya are stimulating the growth of haematology market in India.

However, slow adoption of the advanced haematology instruments, high cost, safety and quality of analysers and reagents are some of the key factors hampering the growth of this market.

Potential customers for haematology are pathology laboratories, commercial organisations, private and government hospitals, research institutes and CRO’s where increasing instances of reagent rental partnership among haematology instruments and consumables is a popular trend.

DiaSys India is exclusively involved in branding, promotion, sales and service of the flagship three part cell counter known as Swelab Alfa. This is a state-of-the-art instrument and also one of the fastest three part differential cell counters in Indian haematology market at present.

Swelab alfa is available in three models namely:

Swelab Alfa Basic

Swelab Alfa MCI (patented micro-capillary mode)

Swelab Alfa Auto sampler (Autoloader module for hands free operation)

