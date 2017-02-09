DiaSys India: Way forward for 2017

Sachin Singh, Strategic & Operational Marketing, DiaSys Diagnostic India, elaborates on how DiaSys Diagnostic Systems provides innovative solutions through its leading edge technologies, trusted by customers in more than 100 countries

Sachin Singh

India is passing through demographic and environmental factor which is adding to the burden of diseases. There have been major improvements in public health since 1950s. Affordable diagnostic tools are now available which are highly effective, when used appropriately. Healthcare has become one of India’s largest sectors and is growing at a brisk pace due to its strengthening coverage, services, satisfying the requirement of customer with innovative and quality diagnostic tools.

DiaSys is synonymous with superior quality reagents and systems that are extremely reliable as well as user friendly and sustainable. Maintaining and strengthening our outstanding reputation is the guiding principle of our daily work. For over 25 years, DiaSys Diagnostic Systems recognises the need of customer for quality, increased workflow, fast turnaround time and provides innovative solutions through its leading edge technologies, trusted by customers in more than 100 countries. The company entered India in 2014 and started manufacturing product which can be catered to the customer in mid segment as well. DiaSys’ top priority is to provide our customers with the best quality products and services.

India has highest burden of diseases which is dependent on number of factors which are interlinked such as age, changing lifestyle and rapidly evolving socioeconomic determinants like access to healthcare or the lack of it. The patient needs to travel from semi-urban or rural areas for seeking diagnostic help and treatment on health issues. Many a times patients do not have access to suitable medical treatment due to unavailability of diagnostic tools and dissuading factors like cost of travelling, added expenses of stay in Tier-I cities where the test is carried out. This adds to cost of diagnosis due to which many patients show reluctance to the idea of getting proper treatment altogether. This resulted in increased mortality and morbidity rates in country. In several cases, diagnostic solution offered to the patients is also incorrect which can also lead increase mortality rate.

India’s competitive advantage lies in its large pool of well-trained medical professionals. India is also cost competitive compared to its peers in Asia and Western countries. The cost of medical test in India is about one-tenth of that in the US or Western Europe. This has driven the attention towards increased rate of medical tourism in India who can get the test done at economical cost.

With mission, DiaSys Diagnostic Systems emerged as a pioneer in the field of liquid stable reagents and has developed to an established provider of diagnostic solutions for the clinical chemistry. The extensive range of DiaSys QDx POC products includes wide menu of test for a variety of parameters for including infectious diseases. All DiaSys QDx POC tests have laboratory precision, are easy to use and give a quick turnaround time to results.

DiaSys Diagnostic Systems has three pillars- Reagents, Instruments and Point of Care. DiaSys India is strategic arm of DiaSys Diagnostic Systems sfor Point of Care ranges of product. It has planned to work on strategic and innovative approaches of developing new diagnostic tools of superior quality which can be catered at mid segment laboratory.

DiaSys has future plan to open ‘DiaSys House’- new factory and office in Mahape, Navi Mumbai where R&D team. QC, Manufacturing and HO can work in sync to meet the customer requirements for innovative and quality products.

