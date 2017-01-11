DiaSys Diagnostic Systems: Benchmarking quality

Sachin Singh, Head : Strategic & Operational Marketing, DiaSys Diagnostic Systems, elaborates on changing Indian market dynamics, challenges the salient features they offer

Indian market dynamics and challenges

Sachin Singh

The diagnostic market has showcased several emerging trends over the past few years. Some of most definitive trends have been advent of unique parameters in light of accuracy of test results compared to standard technologies. The clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostic market are undergoing significant transformation. They are meeting customer requirement of workflow solution and parameters available with unique features and with advances in diagnostic technologies by moving from immunology to chemistry platform using immunoturbidimetry principle which helps to provide the workflow solution. This evolving market place creates existing opportunities of new instruments and reagent parameters.

Companies are launching different parameter of biochemistry reagents in closed systems which will create demand with expanding capabilities, thereby securing the future of next generation laboratory for unique test.

DiaSys Diagnostic Systems – Choosing quality

DiaSys Diagnostic Systems is a specialist in the development and manufacturing of innovative diagnostic system solutions of highest quality, trusted by customers in more than 100 countries for over 25 years. The product portfolio comprises more than 90 plus clinical chemistry and immunoturbidimetric reagents for routine and special diagnostics including suitable calibrators and controls. The DiaSys instrumentation product range covers automated clinical chemistry analysers, semi-automated analysers and POC instruments for patient-near testing. DiaSys India provides complete haematology solutions instruments, immunological reagents of advanced technology reagents along with controls and calibrators. Ecoline which is manufactured by the manufacturing unit of DiaSys Diagnostics India.

Technology Update-Next Gold Standard in HbA1c measurement: HbA1c FS

Diabetes constitutes a major health problem, since incidences are increasing rapidly worldwide and particularly in India. To initiate intervention strategies and to overcome late diabetic complications, early diagnosis of diabetes is crucial. In the past glycated haemoglobin A1 (HbA1c) was used for monitoring diabetes only, but since 2011 HbA1c is also recommended by international organisations such as WHO and ADA as a suitable marker for the diagnosis of diabetes. DiaSys’ new enzymatic HbA1c assay – HbA1cNETFS – reveals outstanding specificity and precision. Moreover, this test correlates to HPLC but also to IFCC reference material and is unaffected by interferences from Hb variants. By application of HbA1cNETFS to the fully automated DiaSys system response910, workflow is optimized, due to the implemented on-board haemolysis, thus eliminating error-prone and time-consuming manual preparation.

Salient features

Liquid-stable, ready to use 2-component reagent

1-level calibrator (auto-dilution); 2-level control

Wide measuring range: 20-150 mmol/mol IFCC (4-16 per cent DCCT/ NGSP) within a haemoglobin concentration from 6 to 30 g/dLFS

High calibration and on-board stability of up to 6 weeks

Excellent precision

Standardised against IFCC reference method, traceable according to DCCT/ NGSP network

