Carestream receives best radiology company of the year award

According to Sushant Kinra, MD, Carestream Health India, with this honour, the company will strive to provide superior products and services to the clients

At the 7th Elets Healthcare Leaders Forum held recently, Carestream Health India, the worldwide provider of medical imaging systems received an award for the best radiology company of the year. Organised by Elets Technomedia, the forum honours some of the best healthcare initiatives and organisations that work towards making quality health services more affordable, accessible and inclusive. K Rajeswar Rao, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, presented the award to Carestream at a recently held function in New Delhi.

Carestream India is a global leader in medical imaging and is known for introducing innovation in the industry. The company is renowned for its extraordinary customer service and its ability to leverage people, processes and tools to provide world class service to its customers with a range of products and solutions that are best fit to serve the Indian market.

“We are honoured to receive this award and sincerely believe that it would not have been possible without the support of our customers. We are passionately committed to doing whatever it takes to help our customers be successful and this award amidst a prestigious list of nominations only seconds our faith in ourselves. With this honour, we would always strive to provide superior products and services to our clients, said Sushant Kinra, MD, Carestream Health India.

The Elets Healthcare Leaders Forum is a premium platform that brings together the government, elite hospitals, diagnostic centres, medical equipment manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies and related organisations under one roof. The forum offers top healthcare professionals, agencies and consultants a conducive environment for recognising and rewarding excellence.

