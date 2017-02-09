Home / Carestream Health unveils new medical imaging, healthcare IT products at IRIA 2017

By EH News Bureau on February 9, 2017
Carestream booth was designed on the theme of Future of Imaging, wherein unique booth design and presentations coupled with new products on the floor offered experience of future of imaging in true sense

Carestream Health demonstrated its expanding portfolio of medical imaging and healthcare IT systems at the 70th annual conference of Indian Radiological and Imaging Association, which was recently held in Jaipur.

“A clear focus on understanding the needs of our customers and efforts to create the best products to serve those needs has been our approach in 2016. This has enabled us to develop MyVue Centre Self Service Kiosk, Onsight 3D Extremity System and MyVue PACS solutions and several other products. In 2017, we rededicate ourselves to strive harder to help our customers to carry out their responsibilities better than before,” said Sushant Kinra, MD, Carestream India.

201702ehm50Carestream’s healthcare IT portfolio includes a Unified Core architecture for its Clinical Collaboration Platform that enhances security as well as interoperability, and complements healthcare providers’ existing IT systems. This architecture delivers clinical image data acquisition, viewing, sharing and archiving, and allows healthcare facilities to add features as needed. Physicians can use the company’s Vue Motion universal viewer to easily view and share patient medical images and reports using mobile devices.

The MyVue Center Self-Service Kiosk was unveiled in the presence of Dr Prabhakar Reddy, Dr Prabhakar Reddy, Dr Satish Bhargava, Dr Bharadwaj and Dr Anand Abkari. The Onsight 3D Extremity System was unveiled by Dr Chidambaranathan, HOD, Radiology, Apollo Hospital, Chennai.

Apart from the above solutions Carestream’s growing portfolio of diagnostic imaging products showcased at IRIA 2017 includes:

  • The Motion Mobile X-Ray System can be used by a wide variety of hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and others. Besides, it also helps mid-sized hospitals aspiring to make the transition from CR to DR, who are forced to hold back due to budgetary constraints.
  • The DRX Core and DRX Plus detectors offer a wide range of benefits to the customers. Since the DRX Core detectors offer a superb image quality at affordable cost, they are very useful for smaller imaging centres, urgent care facilities and speciality clinics. The DRX Plus detectors are lighter in weight, faster and more reliable than the earlier versions from the DRX family. With models for both general radiography imaging and dose-sensitive applications, DRX Plus Detectors will help customers to elevate imaging performance to an even higher level.
  • Likewise, the DRX Ascend System is designed for small to mid-size hospital radiology departments, imaging centres, clinics and specialists’ offices. The system’s floor-mounted design saves space and reduces installation costs, while the wireless, cassette-size DRX detector provides exceptional X-ray positioning flexibility. The DRX detector can be moved from the wall stand to the table and can handle tabletop exams. Higher volume facilities may want to use two detectors to enhance productivity.
  • Carestream’s Managed Print Solutions (MPS) has brought about a revolution in the system of ordering, purchasing and stocking of X-ray films. The system, which operates through a dedicated web-portal designed by Carestream’s team of specialists, has made the entire process completely automatic.
  • The Vita Flex CR System: The reason for its popularity include its compact size, user-friendly nature, option for the radiologist to carry out simple repairs onsite, and a mini-PACS option to view images on the go.
  • Also on display were the CS 9300, DryView 6950 and DryView 5700. The CS 9300 System is a three-in-one solution designed for both ENT and dental imaging that combines true panoramic imaging, CBCT technology and optional cephalometric (measurements of the head) capabilities.
  • The Carestream DryView 6950 laser imager delivers the ideal mix of innovation, digital image quality, high image resolution and a fast throughput. The DryView 5700 is an innovative tabletop imaging system that offers simplicity and affordability for healthcare facilities of all sizes.
