Carestream Health unveils new medical imaging, healthcare IT products at IRIA 2017

Carestream booth was designed on the theme of Future of Imaging, wherein unique booth design and presentations coupled with new products on the floor offered experience of future of imaging in true sense

Carestream Health demonstrated its expanding portfolio of medical imaging and healthcare IT systems at the 70th annual conference of Indian Radiological and Imaging Association, which was recently held in Jaipur.

Carestream booth was designed on the theme of Future of Imaging, wherein unique booth design and presentation coupled with new products on the floor offered experience of future of imaging in true sense. The company displayed a compact, lighter-weight mobile X-ray system, the CARESTREAM Motion Mobile System; its OnSight 3D Extremity System for orthopaedic exams; new digital X-ray detectors, floor mount DR system DRX Ascend System, CBCT CS 9300 for dental 3D imaging, Compact CR Print solution Flex CR System, DrvyView 5700 laser imager, PACS solution and a self-service MyView printer kiosk that will enable patients to print or share their radiology reports and medical images.

“A clear focus on understanding the needs of our customers and efforts to create the best products to serve those needs has been our approach in 2016. This has enabled us to develop MyVue Centre Self Service Kiosk, Onsight 3D Extremity System and MyVue PACS solutions and several other products. In 2017, we rededicate ourselves to strive harder to help our customers to carry out their responsibilities better than before,” said Sushant Kinra, MD, Carestream India.

Carestream’s healthcare IT portfolio includes a Unified Core architecture for its Clinical Collaboration Platform that enhances security as well as interoperability, and complements healthcare providers’ existing IT systems. This architecture delivers clinical image data acquisition, viewing, sharing and archiving, and allows healthcare facilities to add features as needed. Physicians can use the company’s Vue Motion universal viewer to easily view and share patient medical images and reports using mobile devices.

The MyVue Center Self-Service Kiosk was unveiled in the presence of Dr Prabhakar Reddy, Dr Prabhakar Reddy, Dr Satish Bhargava, Dr Bharadwaj and Dr Anand Abkari. The Onsight 3D Extremity System was unveiled by Dr Chidambaranathan, HOD, Radiology, Apollo Hospital, Chennai.

Apart from the above solutions Carestream’s growing portfolio of diagnostic imaging products showcased at IRIA 2017 includes: