BD launches BD Phoenix M50 System

The new product delivers modularity, reliability, affordability and high-quality susceptibility results needed by clinical microbiology laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), a leading global medical technology company, announced the launch of its next generation diagnostic instrument for the rapid identification of bacteria and detection of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

The new BD Phoenix M50 ID/AST system helps deliver the same rapid, accurate and cost-effective testing as the legacy BD Phoenix 100, within a smaller footprint. The system is highly reliable and requires no preventative maintenance, thanks to innovative materials and engineering techniques employed during its development.

“The healthcare community is facing unprecedented challenges with the spread of multi-drug resistant organisms, and today’s clinical microbiology laboratories are under increasing pressure to provide fast and accurate bacterial identification and antimicrobial susceptibility testing(ID/ AST) results to influence clinical decision and outcomes. The BD Phoenix M50 system is an attractive solution for microbiology laboratories in India and intensifies our support to the fight against antimicrobial resistance,” said Noel Wentworth, Business Director of Diagnostics Systems for BD in Central and South Asia.

Neeraj Raghuvanshi, Business Director of Diagnostics Systems, BD in India added, “Over-the-counter access to antibiotics is a problem. Improvements in clinical and laboratory practices, combined with effective deployment and use of medical technology, can help to ensure antimicrobials are utilised appropriately, reducing risk to patients and lowering costs associated with resistance. Antimicrobial resistance is a threat that can be solved with a collective effort and with the launch of our technology we want to play an active role in this public health challenge.”

