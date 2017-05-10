Innovations that make clear difference in radiology

The fully automated DR 600 streamlines workflow, increases throughput and enhances the experience of patients and operators

In the future of healthcare, which innovations will make the difference? Clearly, those that focus on answering real needs, like the DR 600 X-ray room, which finds new ways to simplify complex imaging problems. A complete and integrated solution, it provides high-quality images while maximising productivity, versatility and ease of use. And that makes it the right choice for hospitals and radiology departments seeking a solution to accompany them into their digital radiography future.

ZeroForce, maximum impact

With ZeroForce Technology, all movements of the tube head, wall stand and table, in all different directions, are quick and easy, and require almost zero effort. Accurate auto-positioning is achieved by simply pressing a thumbnail on the workstation touchscreen. The risk of error is reduced, the patient process is quicker, staff comfort is increased and the imaging workflow is faster and smoother.

Fiona Rooke, Diagnostic Services Manager, Yeovil District Hospital, UK said, “You can move the tube head actually with one finger. It is quite remarkable how easy it is to manoeuvre!… The patient is usually in and out in 15 minutes – about half of the time it took before.”

Dose matters

Everywhere, controlling and reducing patient radiation exposure during imaging is a priority. Offering a choice of fixed, tethered and wireless detectors with Cesium Iodide (CsI) or Gadolinium Oxy-Sulphide (GOS) technology1, plus leading-edge automatic exposure control for high-speed accuracy and collimators with dose area product meter, the DR 600 optimises and automatically reports doses.

MUSICA 3: Taking the best and making it better

The powerful MUSICA image clarity provides additional dose reduction capability. Fully automatic and very easy to use, the gold-standard MUSICA image processing software gives maximum information from images, independent of whether the patient is thick or thin, or of the exam type. As a result, minimal re- or post-processing is required. The first time is the right time, with MUSICA.

Rooke said, “MUSICA is a key decision maker for us: it’s one of the reasons we stick with Agfa HealthCare, because the image quality is second to none.”

EasyStitch Full Leg/ Full Spine

With fully motorised vertical and horizontal tracking, as well as angular tracking for dedicated exams the innovative EasyStitch technology supports simpler, more precise Full Leg/ Full Spine (FLFS) imaging. Based on fully automated single focus technology, it minimizes distortions for high-precision FLFS imaging.

Ease of use

The DR 600 is proof that ‘top-of-the-line’ doesn’t have to mean ‘complicated and hard to use.’ The height-adjustable table and floating tabletop offer very easy positioning for a wide range of patients and types of studies, and you can choose the next exam on the acquisition workstation. Imaging is faster and more comfortable, with a smoother patient flow.

Precision and cost-effectiveness

A complete range of high-quality detectors comes in all sizes – 10 x 12”, 14 x 17” and 17 x 17” – capturing every detail. These detectors can be shared across our entire DR portfolio, to maximise both quality and cost-effectiveness.

Streamlined integration

Solid integration with the hospital information system (HIS), radiology information systems (RIS) and picture archiving and communication systems (PACS) enables advantages such as configuring the system to translate RIS protocol codes directly into exam tree settings. These additional workflow improvements help accelerate your return on investment.

DR 600 high-throughput digital X-ray room at a glance:

ZeroForce Technology, offering smooth operation with almost zero effort

Angular tracking for dedicated exams

Height-adjustable table and floating table-top

Automated tilted wallstand bucky

Superior user-friendly tube head display with image preview

New dose sensing technology with dose measurement accurate to the millisecond

Excellent image quality: next-generation MUSICA enables even better viewing of difficult areas

Significant potential for dose reduction1, with the Cesium Iodide detector