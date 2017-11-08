Carestream introduces easy, affordable upgrade to DR

New wireless tablet control delivers exceptional flexibility; saves time and money

Carestream Health makes converting to DR easy and affordable with the launch of its CARESTREAM DRX-Transportable System/ Lite. This system equips facilities to convert room-based or mobile imaging systems to DR through use of a wireless tablet PC that gives users complete control of the X-ray system and displays diagnostic images as they are acquired.

Control from the wireless tablet eliminates the need to interface with a generator and use a cable connection, which delivers exceptional flexibility and saves both time and money. An access point in the detector communicates with the access point in the tablet to create a flexible solution that enhances workflow.

This new system is available in the US, Canada, Europe and selected countries around the world. It will be displayed at the Radiological Society of North America meeting (Booth #6713).

“The ability to quickly and easily convert CR systems to DR with the use of Carestream’s wireless tablet offers dramatic advantages for healthcare providers,” said Sarah Verna, Global Marketing Manager, Carestream, X-ray Solutions. “The lightweight wireless tablet equips users to capture DR exams from any room-based or mobile imaging system while moving freely throughout the radiology department and the hospital.”

This system uses a virtual access point in the DRX detector to manage image capture and display images on the tablet. The tablet PC is self-powered and rechargeable. It has a 12-inch touch screen and weighs just 3.6 pounds.