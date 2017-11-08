AOCR 2018 is a perfect showcase to see the latest in machine advancement and technology in India

As the radiology sector in India gears to witness one of the largest gathering of experts from this field in January 2018, Express Healthcare speaks to Dr Sanjeev Mani, Organising Secretary IRIA 2018 and Secretary, MSBIRIA, to understand what’s in store for radiologists during the four-day event

Tells us about the latest trends in radiology world wordover?

Dr Sanjeev Mani

Continuous advances in radiology are taking place across the world. With better resolution, faster machines, more of multi-modality imaging is coming to the fore. The ultrasound goalpost has also been widened with superb 3D & 4D imaging and a more common use of contrast in ultrasound imaging. The AOCR 2018 is a perfect showcase for delegates to see the latest in machine advancement and technology in India.

What are the business opportunities that the Indian radiology industry can look up to in 2018?

The radiology industry is rapidly growing with a significant penetration of advanced machines now extending to tier-II and tier-III towns. With availability of such equipment through all India distribution, people across India are likely to benefit. Radiologists and entrepreneurs from across the country are likely to see the best technology available in India. This is likely to fuel purchases across India, and hence growth of radiology across India over the next few years.

What are the current issues that the radiology sector in India is grappling with?

Radiology in India is currently in a good space; however, ongoing issues with regards to the PC PNDT Implementation, turf erosion and trade coordination are some areas where the current IRIA office bearers team is involved to solve issues across these levels.

Tell us us about the preparations for IRIA and AOCR 2018? What should the industry expect from AOCR 2018 clubbed with 71st Annual Conference of IRIA?

The 17th Asian Oceanian Congress of Radiology and the 71st Annual Conference of the Indian Radiology and Imaging Association (IRIA) will be held at Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, Powai, Mumbai from the January 25- 28, 2018. With four days of lectures spread across six halls, five halls for presentation of scientifc papers, E posters on screens across the conference arena, more than 20,000 sq feet of space for scientific exhibits, Mumbai Chaat Street, three consecutive nights of top-notch social events, and stay available at the venue itself for those taking the residential package, the event is packed with tremendous academics and enjoyment for all delegates who will attend AOCR 2018, an event reaching Indian shores after a gap of 25 years. A strong participation from AOSR group of countries is expected for this event, with a heavy dose of international and national faculty that will make this a not-to-miss event in the annals of radiology conferences in India. We have geared ourselves to showcase an academic and cultural extravaganza and look forward to your presence at this event. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure a wonderful experience for the delegates. It is a great opportunity to meet friends, network, watch legends give cutting updates, see budding talent amongst indian radiologists, be a part of exciting on site quiz contests, see new equipment showcased at the trade exhibit, and enjoy wonderful cultural events that showcase India’s rich heritage across three social events during the course of the event.

How many radiologists and allied industry representatives are you expecting?

We expect more than 4000 radiologists to take part. More than 2500 have already registered for the conference upto October 31, of which more than 30 per cent are radiology students. The participation is expected to cross 4500 delegates, if we include trade, industry and AOSR representatives. Our focus is on making it a great learning experience for radiology residents.

What is the focus for this year?

The focus for this year is advanced imaging across Asia. The conference is being held in association with the Asian Oceanian Society of Radiology (AOSR) by the Indian Radiological & Imaging Association (IRIA), and more than 25 international speakers are expected to share their experiences from across the Asian Oceanian region.

How will this year’s gathering be different from the previous ones?

Six dedicated halls for scientific sessions, and five halls for paper presentations have been planned at this event. The six session halls will have LED screens with digital screening of all lectures. We are planning a green conference with minimal use of paper and all updates and notifications on our mobile App via SMS. Mumbai is the commercial capital of the country and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) is working hard to cover all facets of the event to make it successful. We are already primed to be the highest attended conference of radiology ever in the country. More than 1000 papers and posters are expected for this event. A huge registration of radiology students and resident doctors is expected, and the interest from your radiology blood is heartening to say the least. Three social events will be held, and will also include high voltage performances by stars from Bollywood, and culminating with a entertainment performance on Saturday night.

What are the scientific programmes focussing on? What are the kind of topics that will be covered?

All modalities of radiology under all subsections will be covered by international, Asian and the best of Indian faculty. Topics across neuroradiology, chest radiology, abdominal imaging, OBGY imaging, and all other important subsections of radiology will be covered.

Are there any learnings from the previous years that you would like to incorporate this year?

Our focus this year is on a dynamic website and Mobile app (AOCR 2018) that has already been launched. We will be providing live feeds of key moments of the conference through our live updates section on the Mobile App. Our Facebook page also showcases the event as we countdown to January 25, 2018.