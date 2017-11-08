17th AOCR and 71st IRIA to be held in Mumbai from Jan 25-28, 2017

The conference will have four-day of lectures spread across six halls, five halls for presentation of scientific papers

The 17th Asian Oceanian Congress of Radiology (AOCR) and the 71st Annual Conference of the Indian Radiology and Imaging Association (IRIA) will be held in Mumbai from January 25 – 28, 2018.

With four-day of lectures spread across six halls, five halls for presentation of scientific papers, E posters on screens across the conference arena, more than 20,000 sq feet of space for Scientific Exhibits, Mumbai Chaat Street, three consecutive nights of top-notch social events, and stay available at the venue itself for those taking the residential package, this event is packed with tremendous academics and enjoyment for all delegates who will be attending AOCR2018, an event reaching Indian shores after a gap of 25 years.

A strong participation from AOSR group of countries is expected for this event, with international and national faculty that will make this a not-to-miss event in the annals of radiology conferences in India. The conference is open to IRIA members of India, and members of the AOSR.

Dr Bhupendra Ahuja, President, IRIA said, “The organising committee is putting in tremendous efforts to make this event a great academic feast. The scientific programme is being planned keeping in mind of residents’ teaching and more of clinical radiology, which is a demand of today. I am sure that this congress will be a resounding success and delegates will go back with fond memories of the conference. The members of IRIA are requested to attend this mega academic event in large number and make it a grand success.”

YI-Hong Chou, President, AOSR said, “As the President of AOSR, I would like to welcome all members of AOSR to this biennial congress of AOSR. On behalf of the Executive Committee of the AOSR, I shall thank all members of the Organizing Committee of AOCR 2018, the strong team from IRIA, for their hard work and very warm hospitality in organizing the AOCR 2018, the most important scientific and educational event of AOSR. AOCR is traditionally designed for your to explore and experience new developments and clinical applications of radiological science. The scientific programme is studded with lectures by eminent international faculty from various international societies and also from various countries of Asian-Oceanian region on the latest trends in radiology. I hope you will also take some time to interact with your peers and colleagues, exchange your experiences and knowledge with the internationally recognized experts/professors. One of AOSR’s missions is to expand the opportunities for radiologists throughout Asian and Oceanian region and the world to practice in newly developed technologies through the scientific and education programmes. Our goal is to enhance the level of patient care through medical imaging, one of the most exciting and progressive disciplines and the frontier in current medicine and healthcare.”

The organising chairmen are Dr Jignesh Thakker and Dr Bhavin Jankharia; vice chairmen, Dr Suresh Chandak, Dr Suresh Saboo, Dr Rajesh Kapur; organising secretaries, Dr OP Bansal, Dr Shailendra Singh and Dr Sanjeev Mani, Joint Secretaries, Dr Lalendra Upreti, Dr Aniruddha Kulkarni and Dr Mrudula Bapat, treasurers Dr Pramod Loniker and Dr RK Sodani.