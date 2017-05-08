Second edition of Healthcare Senate to be held in Hyderabad

The event from September 7-9, 2017, will revolve around the theme ‘Building a Future Ready healthcare sector for India’

After the successful event of Healthcare Senate in 2016, Express Healthcare is ready to launch the second edition of healthcare Senate with the theme, ‘Building a Future Ready healthcare sector for India.’ The summit will be held in Hyderabad from September 7-9, 2017. Thought leaders from the healthcare industry will congregate to share knowledge, innovative ideas and build healthy connections.

The following topics will be covered at Healthcare Senate 2017.

Topics to be covered in panel discussions:

Overcoming obstacles in business expansion:

Healthcare policies: Are they making or breaking the sector?: Association heads of AIMED, NATHEALTH, NABH, AHPI, NPPA and government officials will discuss the impact of the pricing policies, quality codes etc., on the sector. The panel will further discuss if there is a need for an affordability act in India.

Fighting the Antibiotic Apocalypse:

Ensuring cost efficiencies within capital intensive department: Radiology department heads of hospitals, imaging diagnostic promoters, Cath lab heads, OT heads and hospital CFOs will discuss how to reduce operating costs of these capital intensive departments to make the business profitable.

People first: Hospital CEOs, promoters, nursing heads, HR heads, management consultants will discuss on building talent and capabilities for the future.

Revenue cycle transformation- a must for healthcare organisations: Hospital CA, financial experts, hospital CFOs, COO or CEO and PE investors will discuss on ways and means to increase their net revenue, accelerate cash flow, and reduce costs by addressing people, process, and technology components within their hospitals.

Single sessions:

Building an effective supply chain inventory management system

Developing a physician leadership programme within hospitals

Effective brand building for business success

Understanding medical laws: a must for healthcare providers

Medical tourism: An ocean of opportunities for India

Evolving role of hospital pharmacies in India

