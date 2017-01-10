PHD Chamber and AMTZ organise seminar

It provided opportunities for foreign collaborations for technology transfers and financing for setting up units

PHD Chamber, in association with AMTZ (Andhra MedTech Zone) recently organised a seminar on ‘Medical Electronics International collaborations & Financing for Manufacturing’ in Jaipur.

AMTZ aims to make India a self-sufficient and in fact an exporter of good quality and cost-effective medical technology. The objective of the seminar was to familiarise the industry on this opportunity which exists in fulfilling the gap which is only likely to widen as healthcare services reach out to semi-urban and rural areas. The seminar also threw up opportunities for foreign collaborations for technology transfers and financing for setting up units.

ML Gupta, Co Chairman of Rajasthan Committee, PHD Chamber addressed the delegates and briefly informed them about AMTZ.

The conference was presided over by Nitin Bharadwaj, Vice – President (HR and Administration), AMTZ. He talked about the benefits of being the part of AMTZ project at Visakhapatnam, where they are offering plug-n-play infrastructure, lower cost testing services, lower capex for manufacturers, regulators and export facilitation, promotional activities through EXPO/ convention centre, finance and technology transfer services, preferential market access Circa and all other facilities commonly required in the manufacturing of medical devices etc.

Vikas Varma, Financial Advisor and Internal Auditor, AMTZ, shared AMTZ’s value proposition for investors. He talked about multiple fiscal incentives provided by AMTZ to companies participating in the project.

Nagaraju Devarajugattu, SM Operations, AMTZ, informed the delegates on the plot booking procedure with specifics on investment in AMTZ. He also gave a live demo on the plot booking procedure for better understanding.

Vivek Seigell, Director, PHD Chamber, appreciated the efforts being taken by Government of Andhra Pradesh and urged industry members to come upfront and be a part of the AMTZ project.