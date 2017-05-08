Hospital Planning & Infrastructure to be held in Nagpur

HPI will focus on opportunities in the Indian healthcare sector and bring together solution providers to discuss the challenges of building sustainable and profitable hospital infra

Hospital Planning & Infrastructure (HPI), India’s only international exhibition and summit focussed on the challenges of building sustainable and profitable hospital infrastructure across the region, will be held in Nagpur on June 16, 2017. HPI is a perfect platform for companies showcasing high-end capital goods and trying to win tenders, drive sales and increase their market share in the healthcare build space. The event will be organised by the IDEX.

HPI in its third edition, is set to raise the benchmark for the hospital infrastructure industry with leading and relevant names at the show, because it’s here where ‘Decision Makers Get Together and Business Happens.’

HPI will focus on tremendous opportunities in the Indian healthcare sector and brings together solution providers to discuss the challenges of building sustainable and profitable hospital infrastructure across the region. It is organised with the objective to contribute towards the healthcare sector by educating and spreading knowledge. Speakers featuring some of India’s top leading professionals in the sector will discuss the importance of design and planning in healthcare facilities.