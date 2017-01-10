Healthcare Sabha 2017: Co-creating a manifesto for a healthy India

The event will be held at Visakhapatnam from February 9-12, 2017
With an aim to drive a revolution and facilitate a dialogue in public health, Express Healthcare, a publication from The Indian Express Group, launched Healthcare Sabha – The National Thought Leadership Forum on Public Healthcare.
Healthcare Sabha 2017 will create a blueprint to facilitate evidence-based policy making, augment excellence in healthcare delivery and eliminate barriers to equitable access. Healthcare Sabha 2017 will work toward ‘Co-creating a Manifesto for a Healthy India.’ The event will be held at Visakhapatnam from February 9-12, 2017.
Key subjects at the forum include:
Pillar 1 – Tackling talent crunch: Improving capacity and competence
Pillar 2 – Developing sustainable health financing systems
Pillar 3 – Ushering good governance in public health
Pillar 4 – Ensuring access to quality health services and essential medicines
To be held concurrently with Healthcare Sabha, the Express Public Health Awards will honour Champions, Visionaries and Game Changers in Public Healthcare.
The first edition (held from March 4-6, 2016 at Hyderabad Marriott Hotel and Convention Center) brought together significant stakeholders in public health to deliberate on cohesive, unified and innovative ways to achieve the National Health Mission’s Vision pertaining to ‘Universal Access to Equitable, Affordable and Quality Healthcare Services to All’.