Healthcare Sabha 2017: Co-creating a manifesto for a healthy India

With an aim to drive a revolution and facilitate a dialogue in public health, Express Healthcare, a publication from The Indian Express Group, launched Healthcare Sabha — The National Thought Leadership Forum on Public Healthcare.
Confirmed Speakers
Manoj Jhalani, Joint Secretary, (NHM Policy), MoH&FW, GoI
Sunil Sharma, Joint Secretary, PMSSY, MoH&FW, GoI
Dr BD Athani, Special DG, DGHS, MoH&FW, GoI
Alok Kumar, Advisor, NITI Aayog
Dr J Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary – Health
Dr Damodar Bachani, Deputy Commissioner NCDs, MoH&FW, GoI
Kavita Singh, Director, NRHM – Finance, MoH&FW, GoI
RP Khandelwal, CMD, HLL Lifecare
Dr Navjot Khosa, MD, Kerala Medical Services Corporation
Gyanesh Pandey, CMD, HSCC
Dr KC Tamaria, Medical Superintendent, AIIMS Bhopal
Dr Hemant Koshia, Commissioner, FDC, Gujarat
Dr Deepak Agarwal, Chairman, Computerisation and IT, AIIMS
Dr Prateek Rathi, Special Executive Officer, ESI Scheme, Dept of Public Health, Govt of Maharashtra
Dr Suleman Merchant, Dean, Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College & Hospital
Dr Avinash Supe, Director and Dean, GS Medical College & KEM Hospital
Dr Atul Kharate, State TB Officer & Jt Dir Health Services, Govt of Madhya Pradesh
Dr Tatyarao Lahane, Dean, Grant Medical College and JJ Hospital
Healthcare Sabha 2017 will create a blueprint to facilitate evidence-based policy making, augment excellence in healthcare delivery and eliminate barriers to equitable access. Healthcare Sabha 2017 will work toward ‘Co-creating a Manifesto for a Healthy India.’ The event will be held at Visakhapatnam from February 9-12, 2017.
Key subjects at the forum include:
Pillar 1 – Tackling talent crunch: Improving capacity and competence
Pillar 2 – Developing sustainable health financing systems
Pillar 3 – Ushering good governance in public health
Pillar 4 – Ensuring access to quality health services and essential medicines
To be held concurrently with Healthcare Sabha, the Express Public Health Awards will honour Champions, Visionaries and Game Changers in Public Healthcare.
The first edition (held from March 4-6, 2016 at Hyderabad Marriott Hotel and Convention Center) brought together significant stakeholders in public health to deliberate on cohesive, unified and innovative ways to achieve the National Health Mission’s Vision pertaining to ‘Universal Access to Equitable, Affordable and Quality Healthcare Services to All’.