CII (WR) to organise Healthcare Conclave 2017

The event to be held on August 23 in Mumbai will look at the outcomes and impacts of the National Health Policy

Confederation of Indian Industry (WR) will organise the premier edition of Healthcare Conclave 2017 to divulge into the changing ideas and schemes of the healthcare industry. The conclave will be held in Mumbai on August 23, 2017. The conclave is also being supported by The Ministry of Medical Education and The Ministry of Public Health and Family Welfare, Government of Maharashtra.

The Healthcare Conclave will be looking at the outcomes and Impacts of the National Health Policy and look at various aspects of it and hence the theme ‘National Health Policy – A New Era in Healthcare.’

Healthcare Conclave 2017 is expected to attract over 250 top healthcare professionals consisting of key officials from nodal government agencies and head, CEOs, MDs, Deans, strategy heads, healthcare stakeholders and other senior managers from the Indian healthcare, IT industry and who will present their perspectives on the future of the industry.

During the course of the day, the conclave will deliberate on topics like ‘Public Private Partnership’; ‘Insurance – Last Mile’; ‘Digital Healthcare’ and ‘Primary Healthcare’.