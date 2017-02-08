Columbia Asia Hospitals ties up with PDMD, Cameroon

In March 2017, PDMD – Cameroon will start a polyclinic with world class diagnostic facilities in Douala, capital of Cameroon’s Littoral Region

Columbia Asia Hospitals group has recently tied up with PDMD, Cameroon for provision of tele-radiology, tele-consult and tele-education services. As part of the E-health initiative, the telemedicine programme at Columbia Asia Hospitals, extends expertise of its renowned physician from India to meet the needs of patients across the globe. In March 2017, PDMD – Cameroon will start a polyclinic with world class diagnostic facilities in Douala, capital of Cameroon’s Littoral Region. The centre will be equipped with MRI, CT scan, mammography, X-Ray, USG and laboratory facilities.

“This partnership with Columbia Asia will help me provide international quality services to my patients as well as help my country Cameroon in particular and the countries of the sub region such as Chad, Central Africa Republic, Gabon, Congo Brazzaville and even Guinea Conakry in general,” said Paul Guimezap, CEO, PDMD & President, IUC- L’Institut Universitaire de la Côte,Cameroon.

“Through PDMD, we will deliver internationally benchmarked medical practices to the people of Cameroon and surrounding region. In addition to tele–radiology and consultation, we will also help build capabilities in the country by collaborating to provide radiology skill development through the educational institute run by PDMD,” said Dr Harsha Rajaram, VP – Telemedicine, Columbia Asia Hospitals.

The Columbia Asia Hospitals – India has been providing tele – radiology services for remote areas in India and also across seven countries including Indonesia, France, Saudi, Bahrain, Kenya and Uganda.