71st annual conference of IRIA to be held in Mumbai

The biannual conference AOCR 2018, the 17th Asian Oceanian Congress of Radiology and the 71st Annual Conference of the Indian Radiology and Imaging Association (IRIA) will be held in Mumbai from January 25 to 28, 2018.

The event will see four days of lectures spread across five halls, six halls for presentation of scientific papers, E posters on screens across the conference arena, more than 20,000 sq feet of space for scientific exhibits, Mumbai Chaat Street, three consecutive nights of top-notch social events.

A strong participation from AOSR group of countries is expected for this event, with participation from international and national faculty.

Notable faculties, who will participate in the event are, Richard Barr, Professor of Radiology, Moulay Meziane, Dr. Deepak Patkar, Director, Medical Services, Dr Bhavin Jankharia, Radiologist, Dr Sanjay Vaid, Consultant Radiologist, Dr Parvez Masood, Radiologist, Dr Nitin Chaubal, Dr A. Anbarasu, Dr Ashok Khurana, Shrinivas B Desai, Dr Chander Lulla and Dr Bijal Jhankaria.