18th edition of Medicall held in Mumbai

Apart from exhibition, interesting sessions were lined up for visitors to brush up their knowledge on various factors that come into play while deciding on healthcare business strategies

Medicall, one of India’s largest B2B medical exposition, was recently held at Mumbai’s Bombay Exhibition Centre. The three-day exhibition saw visitors from all segments of the healthcare fraternity be it doctors, equipment manufacturers, service providers, hospital owners, healthcare administrators, marketing professionals, healthcare consultants.

The 18th edition of the medical equipment exhibition was organised by Medexpert Business Consultants and promoted by Dr Manivannan, Joint MD, Kauvery hospital, a 750-bedded Hospital group in South India.

Medicall serves as a marketing platform wherein the equipment companies showcase their products to hospital owners and decision makers. A broad category of exhibitors were present ranging from healthcare IT solutions to refurbished equipment. Along with the medical device exhibition there were interesting sessions lined up for the visitors to brush up their knowledge on various factors that come into play while deciding on the business strategies. The first day of Medicall deliberated on how to purchase the right medical equipment. Specialists Venu Isukapalli, Director, Materials Management, American Hospital of Dubai, UAE; Chandrasekaran J, Technical Director, Biomedical Engineering Company; Shrirang Tambe, Founder and CEO, ORIGA, discussed points to consider while purchasing radiology equipment. Discussions were held on the pros and cons on whether to buy or lease equipment. Day two of Medicall focussed on hospital projects and digital hospitals while discussing intricacies of common pitfalls in hospital planning and construction, NABH infrastructure requirements, sustainable green hospitals, hospital design that increases operational efficiency, seismic base isolation system for hospitals, IT Infrastructure. Speakers included Dr Manivannan S, JMD, Kauvery Group of Hospitals; CJ Kosalraman, MD, Infrabees Project Management Consultants; Madhulika Pise, Principal- Design & Sustainability, FreeSpanz; Joy Chakraborty, COO, PD Hinduja Hospital and Ratish Jain, MD, Resistoflex Dynamics; Niranjan Ramakrishnan, CIO, Kauvery Group of Hospitals; and Aniruddha Nene, Founder & Director, GraOne Solutions.

On the last day, experts discussed appropriate and effective low-cost strategies including PR, digital and social media marketing for hospitals. Dr Alok Khullar, Chief Business Officer, Kauvery Group of Hospitals and Vivek Shukla, Senior Advisor, Frost & Sullivan concluded the exhibition with sessions on branding and marketing for hospitals.

The 19th edition of Medicall is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from February 23-25, 2018.

mansha.gagneja@expressindia.com