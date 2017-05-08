17th edition of Medicall to be held in Chennai

Medicall will serve as a platform to share expertise with the fellow medical fraternity

The 17th edition of Medicall will be held in Chennai from July 28, 29 and 30, 2017 and the 18th edition in Mumbai from October 6, 7 and 8, 2017. Express Healthcare is the media partner for the event.

The exposition will be attended by doctors – physicians and surgeons. hospitals owners and decision makers, dealers distributors and manufacturers of medical equipment, owners of diagnostic and other healthcare centres, medical directors, academicians, biomedical engineers, key policy makers from the governmental sectors, purchase managers, healthcare professionals and paramedical staff and healthcare consultants.

Exhibitors profile include building automation and facility management, consumables, electrical and lighting solutions, endoscopy equipment, healthcare consultants, healthcare IT solutions, hospital beds, furniture and floorings, housekeeping solutions, HVAC and Medical Gas, implants, laboratory equipment, laundry equipment, life support systems, mannequins and teaching equipment, medical disposables, OT & ICU equipment, patient monitoring systems, physiotherapy and orthopaedics, radiology equipment, recycling and hospital waste management, refurbished equipment, rehabilitation products, sterilisers, surgical instruments, telemedicine, wound care products.

It will be organised by Medexpert Business Consultants, promoted by Dr Manivannan, Joint Managing Director, Kauvery Hospital, a-1000 bedded hospital in South India. This hospital was started 11 years back with 30 beds by young professionals with limited knowledge about hospital industry. Medicall was born with the idea to share their expertise with the fellow medical fraternity.

Sundararajan – Project Director is assisted by a dedicated team of professionals who have vast experience in the industry. Since MEDICALL is being organised by people who have been in this field for many years, the content and the quality of the visitors are expected to be better than any other previously held event.