Never say Adieu

Dr Rakesh Sinha’s successful journey as a doctor par excellence, a teacher, mentor, an entrepreneur, a fitness enthusiast and a writer has demonstrated that people can take on different roles in life and achieve greatness in each of these spheres, without being distracted. He was indeed a multifaceted personality, a vivacious individual and an exceptional human being.

Dr Sinha’s clinical expertise noteworthy. He holds two Guinness World Records for laparoscopic gynaecological surgeries. He was the former president of the Indian Association of Gynaecological Endoscopist. Also, Dr Sinha was an internationally-certified motivational speaker and a licentiate practitioner for Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP). He has been featured on Jack Canfield’s Success Profiles. Additionally, Dr Sinha was the Founder and MD, Women’s Hospital, a specialised hospital for minimal access surgeries, and has also done a Post Doctorate Clinical Fellowship in Endoscopy at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

Each time, I have met him in the last five years, I have known him to be an extremely positive person, with a tremendous willpower to chase his dreams. The most striking quality was his character of integrity. He would never say no to work, nor would he ever let down a patient. He loved his job and believed in sharing his knowledge and expertise with fellow workers as well as his students.

He once said to me, “I have achieved success in clinical practice and I am happy about it, but this drives me to pass on this knowledge to my students and colleagues so that more people can benefit and more importantly, this expertise of treating people should not fade out when I wont be around”.

Dr Sinha was very inspiring while teaching management lessons. When I met after the launch of his first book Anatomy of Success, he gave a different perspective on achieving success in life. His words still linger in my mind, “If you work hard on your job, you will make a living but if you work hard on your self you will make a fortune.”

Apart from this, Dr Sinha believed in maintaining a balance in life. For him, living a happy, healthy and spiritual life was imperative.

His sudden death has therefore shocked us. A man who never slowed down has suddenly left us. But his work and words are here to stay.

With a contrite heart, I share a few words of wisdom that he left me with, “Humans have 25947 genes. Those are the number of excuses that people can make for not utilising their full potential. But if, you turn them around they can become 25947 opportunities.”

(Compiled by Raelene Kambli)