Neeraj Lal joins Rainbow Hospitals

Lal takes over as Vice President and Cluster Head, Bengaluru

Neeraj Lal

Ending a 12 year stint in Gujarat, Neeraj Lal, currently COO, Sunshine Global Hospitals, Vadodara will move to the Garden City as Vice President and Cluster Head of Rainbow Hospitals Bengaluru by January.

Rainbow Hospitals is a chain of paediatric hospitals, head-quartered in Hyderabad. Lal was attracted to the opportunity to work with a group focused on paediatric and maternal care, as this segment is receiving considerable attention from investors as well as the government. The hospital was one of the early healthcare players to raise PE funding, when it bagged Rs 100 crore ($17.5 million) from the UK-based development financial institution CDC Group Plc and Dubai-based private equity investor Abraaj Group in 2013.

The Group currently has six centres in home city Hyderabad including one in Vijaywada, three in Bengaluru and plans to expand to New Delhi, its first in the North market by February 2017. Lal indicated that Mumbai and Chennai are next on the anvil.

Speaking to Express Healthcare, Lal says that his family will continue to be based in Ahmedabad. He jokes that wife, Neha, Senior GM, Operations & HR, GCS Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Ahmedabad already complains about him being a weekend dad to their eight-year-old son Rudra. He believes that this is the age a son needs his mother more than a dad and has promised her that he’ll take over as the ‘stern’ dad in a few years time!