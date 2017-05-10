Indian doctors (in the US) still face a glass ceiling in academic promotions, institutional hierarchies

Dr Suresh Reddy, Vice President, Association of American Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), explains to Viveka Roychowdhury how his mission is to bring distinctive contributions from India to American medicine while championing the challenges faced by the Indian-origin medical fraternity in the US

As the newly elected VP of the Association of American Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) who will be President in 2019-2020, how do you plan to take forward the mission and vision of AAPI?

Dr Suresh Reddy

My mission and vision coincides with that of AAPI’s, which includes promoting professional solidarity in the pursuit of excellence in patient care, teaching and research. To bring to the American medicine the distinctive contributions from India, and advance the American creed of one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all. AAPI is a forum to facilitate and enable Indian American physicians to excel in patient care, teaching and research and to pursue their aspirations in professional and community affairs.

What are the main challenges facing the medical fraternity today across the world?

The main challenges faced are loss of clinical decision making that drives high standard of medical care. Interference by bureaucracy, control by hospitals and insurance companies have reached intolerable levels, and the lack of tort reform prevents any control of the runaway medical costs, making healthcare unaffordable.

What are the challenges faced by Indian medical graduates, doctors, researchers in the US during their practice and research? How is AAPI trying to resolve them?

Indian doctors still face a glass ceiling in academic promotions and in institutional hierarchies. Although this seems to be easing, we will stay vigilant for our AAPI members.

How do you feel about the fact that while every sixth patient in America is seen by an Indian doctor, India is facing an acute shortage of both doctors and other paramedical staff?

I am very excited about the growing clout of Indian physicians in the US. A lot of them hold critical positions and have been instrumental in preserving the top class health care that we have in the US. Every sixth patient in America is seen by an Indian doctor, which is a matter of great pride. There are significant number of Telugu doctors practising in the US and their role is laudable. According to last count about 10,000 Telugu doctors live in the US. The recent statistics reveal that there are approximately 9.4 lakh qualified medical practitioners in India in 2014, which amounts to approximately six qualified medical physicians per one lakh population in India. I am very saddened by it.

AAPI, through the AAPI Foundation in India, has been working with India’s healthcare policy makers at the Centre and state level, as well as associations like the Medical Council of India, to address some of these issues, especially connected to the revamp of medical education in India. What has been the impact of these efforts so far?

We, from AAPI, are running several free clinics all over India through our charitable foundation wing. We also organise global health summits every year in major cities of India to foster exchange of research and education. We have seen significant improvement in developing healthcare consciousness in India. Examples include awareness and educating the first responders in case of acute trauma, especially related to neuro trauma. We also played a major role in enacting legislation to prevent smoking in public places.

Dr Prathap Reddy, founder of the Apollo Group of Hospitals, Dr Naresh Trehan, CEO, Medanta Medicity are two examples of return migrants who have contributed to putting India on the global healthcare map. Are you aware of other such examples who could serve as inspirational role models for AAPI members?

While Dr Prathap Reddy and Dr Naresh Trehan, have done in a big way, there are numerous other physicians who serve India, full time or part time, and give back to their country in whatever capacity they can.

Are there avenues whereby Indian-origin doctors the US could give back to their motherland, even as US citizens, by coming back for short sabbaticals to practice here and share their skills, etc.? Is AAPI involved in such activities?

Indian physicians, especially in their late 60s and early 70s, who are already highly accomplished career wise and financially, have intense desire to give the rest of their life back serving India. This is a great sign for healthcare in India. This group of semi-retiring physicians that wants to serve in India is increasing multifold by the year.

What role is AAPI playing in the J-1 visa waiver policy?

AAPI has been working intensely through our legislative committee wing to educate the senators and congressmen about the importance of a permanent J1 waiver visa and help to serve the physician requirements in underserved areas of the US.

viveka.r@expressindia.com