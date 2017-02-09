A healthy heart for all

HHFA, an India Medtronic initiative, tries to address the key barriers to getting the right treatment which includes- lack of affordability, awareness, and appropriate diagnostic facilities in an integrated manner which includes- lack of affordability, awareness, and appropriate diagnostic facilities in an integrated manner

Healthy Heart For All (HHFA) is an innovative and integrated programme that makes advanced cardiac care therapies available to everyone. Financial assistance is provided to implant heart devices such as stents, pacemakers, ICDs and CRT-P, heart valves, and aortic grafts by partnering with hospitals. Research shows that the key barriers to getting the right treatment include lack of affordability, awareness, and appropriate diagnostic facilities. HHFA, an India Medtronic initiative, tries to address all these challenges in an integrated manner.

One of key barriers for patients to receive quality treatment in India is their lack of capacity to afford the treatment. As part of the HHFA program, India Medtronic has introduced a financing scheme loan to help qualified families cover the cost of devices required for the treatment. To help patients and their families, HHFA offers loans at easy installments within 1-2 days. The process requires minimum paperwork and entails no asset mortgage for availing loan facility. A unique feature of this model is that needy patients are provided quick loans so that they can get the device by paying as low as 15 per cent of the cost and the rest through equated monthly installments over a period of time.

Another significant challenge is being correctly diagnosed for the disease. Symptoms such as sudden fainting, dizziness, breathlessness, and chest pain are either ignored or confused with neurological or gastric disorders. HHFA introduces new diagnostic technology that helps diagnose patients with unexplained fainting episodes. Free patient cardiac checkup camps and ECG checkups are organised on a regular basis in association with physicians. Additionally, dedicated patient counselors work closely with patients and physicians to ensure patients overcome any barriers to receiving appropriate care. HHFA, through its direct-to-patient activities, tries to sensitise patients to identify cardiac disease symptoms in the initial stages.

Case Study

Anand Redekar, 61-year-old retired teacher was leading a normal life with his family in Ratnagiri district. Few months ago while doing his daily household chores; he experienced some uneasiness in his chest, palpitations and dizziness. Fortunately for him, being at home proved to be a boon as his family immediately took him to see a local doctor. Once there, he was given some primary aid and was referred to another doctor for further examination.

The doctor performed an ECG which revealed readings of ventricular tachycardia- a fast heart rhythm that starts in the lower part of the heart (ventricles). If left untreated, some forms of ventricular tachycardia may get worse and lead to ventricular fibrillation, which can be life-threatening. He was given an external shock therapy to quickly restore his normal heart rhythm. In this therapy , electrical shock is delivered through the chest wall to the heart through special electrodes or paddles that are applied to the skin of the chest and back. The goal of the procedure is to reset the heart to normal rhythm. Post this, Redekar felt slightly better.

However, he was recommended an angiography to find out the root of the problem but the test results did not reveal any abnormalities but the symptoms of uneasiness and shortness of breath were persistent. Eventually, he met a cardiologist in Ratnagiri who apprised him about Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) as a device that can help regulate his fast heartbeat. ICD is a device implanted to restore irregular and fast heart rhythms to normal.

Redekar’s son in law being a doctor, brought him to Aditya Birla Hospital in Pune wherein he learnt more about his condition as his heart’s pumping action had been damaged. It was putting him at a high risk of sudden cardiac arrest. Looking at his age and in keeping with his medical history he was recommended a CRT-D. CRT-D combines the benefits of CRT along with ICD in one. A CRT device sends small, undetectable electrical impulses to both lower chambers of the heart to help them beat together in a more synchronised pattern. This improves the heart’s ability to pump blood and oxygen to the body. A CRT-D device is an ICD enabled with Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy (CRT) and helps in biventricular pacing i.e. helps both ventricles contract at the same time.

After patiently hearing the benefits of CRT-D, he and his family decided to go ahead with the implant. However, a more important issue at hand was arranging enough funds for the implant. He was then referred to a Healthy Heart for All (HHFA) representative who understood his financial challenges and counselled him on the EMI options, eligibility criteria and other important details.

Within few days, Redekar got a CRT-D implanted successfully and has been leading a healthy life ever since. He is back to his daily routine and feels more secure than ever before.

“I thank Healthy Heart for All for helping me in my time of need. The timely guidance and arrangement of funds made it possible for me to survive my serious heart condition”, said Anand Redekar.