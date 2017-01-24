SS Digitech Impex: Catering to business partners with easiest, fastest and in the most reliable way

Partners with PROTEC for their analog products like automatic film processors

SS Digitech Impex was incorporated with the aim to focus on medical imaging and printing industry. The journey started with appointment as national distributors for the ‘HITI’ range of Thermal Dye Sublimation Printers from Taiwan. The company’s vision was to cater to its business partners with the easiest, fastest and most reliable way by bringing in the latest printing technology and solution in the medical imaging field.

With promoters having over 20 years of experience in the radiology and imaging industry, the company also tied up with Villa Sistemi Medicali, Italy for their dental range of X-ray systems. Villa, Italy is one of the leading dental equipment manufacturing company in the world having a huge installed base of Orthopantomogram (OPG) & Lat CEPH( Lateral Cephalometric) machines in India since 1995. Villa product range includes intra oral sensors, intra oral X-ray system, analog and digital OPG & 3D/CBCT.

The company has also partnered with PROTEC for their analog products like automatic film processors. Range includes table top models Optimax 2010 and Ecomax for small diagnostic centre to high-end model Compact 2 for big hospitals and government institutions. The company also represents them for their digital X-ray systems. After successfully implementing automatic film processors in India, we also introduced Protec’s NDT (Non-Destructive Testing) processors which caters mainly to industries like oil refineries, power plants, , railways, defence, metallurgy industries, etc.

The introduction of OKI, Japan DICOM EMBEDDED plain paper Printers was the need of the hour, not only to complement the vision, but to introduce a revolutionary product in the radiology imaging field that could give environment-friendly printing solutions at fraction of cost as compared to the high-cost digital film media.

SS Digitech Impex is a professionally-managed organisation, specialised in distribution and after sales services. To achieve stated goals, the company has incorporated marketing and service networks through channel partners and also at its own offices. With head office in Mumbai and branches in New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Patna and Ahmedabad, its reach is well coordinated nationwide. As part of its commitment to achieve 100 per cent customer satisfaction, it has created best-in-class service and support division, with dedicated and qualified technical team, who will help in promptly resolving any issues that may arise.