Radiology focus and playing an important role is the mission at Spectramed. Driven by passion for radiation protection products, Spectramed has become synonymous to light weight, lead free aprons and accessories Xenolite in India

Xenolite aprons helps interventionalists and surgeons who work under fluoroscopy in reducing the back pain and fatigue considerably, caused by wearing heavy lead aprons.

Spectramed Radiology, started as a marketing and distribution firm for contrast media and medical imaging products. Headed by one of the most learned and experienced leader in the industry, Spectramed boasts of a strong network of specialists, hospitals and manufacturers.

Promoted by MV Vijayanandaraj whose rich experience in the business of radiology products for nearly three decades has been in the forefront of launching and re-launching three contrast media MNCs in India, notably NYCOMED, a Norwegian Co from 1989. Vijayanandaraj recalls this as the period of renaissance in low osmolar and non-ionic contrast media in India and remembered as Nycomed Vijay even today for his contribution to contrast media business.

Be it intervention, radiation protection, radiation therapy devices, Spectramed’s goal is to bring in the best and latest to India. The company is proud of being the leader in the light weight and lead free aprons. The company has won many laurels through customer satisfaction and trust.

New products on breast imaging, pancreatic imaging, markers in the field of radiology and radiation oncology are in the pipeline.